Tiger Shroff Firing: Mumbai Police Search Expands To Gujarat

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has expanded its search operation across state borders into Gujarat following a high-profile firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff outside a football club in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday.

Pre-Planned Attack and Escape

Investigating agencies suspect the attack was carried out by trained shooters who had conducted a detailed reconnaissance (recce) of the actor's movements before execution. According to sources, the assailants executed a pre-planned strategy based on prior surveillance of the actor's weekly routine. The accused were aware that Tiger Shroff regularly visited the Juhu football ground on Sundays. They monitored his movements to time the attack precisely as he was leaving the venue in his car.

Following the firing, the shooters followed a pre-mapped escape path along SV Road through Vile Parle and Andheri. They abandoned their motorcycle near Andheri West railway station and boarded a train toward Borivali. Preliminary intelligence indicates the suspects subsequently crossed the Maharashtra border into neighbouring Gujarat to evade law enforcement.

Investigation and Aftermath

Three to four specialised teams from the Mumbai Crime Branch are actively conducting raids across suspected locations to track down the fugitives. Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg confirmed that while the actor escaped direct gunshot wounds, his vehicle was targeted as he exited the club premises. Tiger Shroff's driver sustained injuries during the attack.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the actor's residence on Sunday night to assess the situation and assure the family of full state support. "Tiger suffered injuries to his left hand caused by gunpowder and glass fragments... Both the actor and his mother, Ayesha Shroff, were deeply shaken by the incident. Strict action will be taken, and threats against public figures will not be tolerated," he said

Legal Action Taken

An FIR has been registered against three unidentified individuals in connection with the shooting. The charges filed include: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS): Sections 109(1) and 3(5), Arms Act (Sections 3 and 25)

Efforts remain ongoing to dismantle the network behind the attack and apprehend all involved suspects. (ANI)

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