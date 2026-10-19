Tiger Shroff Firing: NCP Slams Govt, Says Criminals Have No Fear

'Criminals Operating With Complete Ease': NCP

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto on Monday said the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff reflected a lack of fear of the law among criminals in Maharashtra and called on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take immediate action and reassure the public.

Speaking to ANI about the incident, Crasto said the action taken against criminals in previous cases had been inadequate, allowing them to operate without fear of consequences.“The incident yesterday, where shots were fired at Tiger Shroff, clearly shows that criminals in Maharashtra are operating with complete ease. They have no fear of the law. And why should they? In the past, when such incidents have occurred, the action taken against these criminals has been inadequate. Consequently, they operate under the assumption that they can do whatever they please without facing any consequences,” he said.

Crasto further raised concerns and urged Fadnavis to take steps to restore public confidence in the state's law and order situation.“Gangs and gunmen are roaming around, openly carrying weapons... Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, must take immediate action and reassure the public. He needs to convey that 'as long as we are here, you are safe; no harm will come to you'...” he said.

Two Injured in Attack

According to the police, three to four rounds were fired at the actor's car as he was leaving a ground in his vehicle. A large crowd had gathered at the location to see him when the firing took place from within the crowd. The actor escaped without being hit by any bullets, while police continue to investigate the incident and establish the circumstances surrounding the firing.

Two people were injured in the firing, including Tiger Shroff's driver, Firdaus, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm.

CM Fadnavis Assures Action, Calls Attackers 'Cowards'

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that a thorough police investigation is underway and that the accused will be arrested soon.

“There is absolutely no reason to be afraid. These are the actions of cowards-yes, I repeat, cowards. They hide away somewhere and use communication channels to issue threats. However, we take every single threat seriously and take appropriate action. I want to assure you that the Mumbai Police is a professional force. Time and again, the Mumbai Police has demonstrated that they will not rest until such criminals are apprehended. Mumbai Police will find the culprits and arrest them soon,” he said.

Police Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have formed 15 teams to investigate the incident.

A case has been registered against three unidentified individuals in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, as per Mumbai Police.

Police investigation is underway to establish the identity of the accused. Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)