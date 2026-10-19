Varanasi: BLW Readies For Vijayadashami With A 70-Foot Ravan Effigy

Preparations are in full swing at the Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) grounds for the upcoming grand Vijayadashami celebrations, featuring a towering 70-foot-tall eco-friendly Ravan effigy.

Rajesh Singh, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Banaras Locomotive Works, said the Ravan Dahan event has been a tradition since before the establishment of BLW. "The 'Ravan Dahan' (burning of the effigy of Ravan) event has been a tradition since before the establishment of BLW (Banaras Locomotive Works). To uphold this tradition, the employees here formed a 'Vijay Samiti', comprising staff and officers from the Banaras Locomotive Works. This year, the Ravan Dahan event will take place on October 20th on the grounds of this cinema hall. This is a long-standing tradition," Singh told ANI on Monday.

Sharing details of the effigies, Singh said Ravan stands at 70 feet, Kumbhakarna at 65 feet, and Meghnath at 60 feet. "The effigy of Ravan stands at 70 feet, Kumbhakarna's at 65 feet, and Meghnath's at 60 feet. While it is difficult to provide an exact figure, the fair attracts a massive turnout, estimated at around 60,000 to 70,000 people, as it is one of the most significant events in the Purvanchal region," Singh said.

The 'Vijaya Dashami' or 'Dussehra ' is celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil. It is believed that Lord Rama killed Ravan on this day, and this belief has given rise to the tradition of burning Ravan effigies. 'Vijayadashmi' also marks the culmination of the nine-day-long Navratri festival. The effigy burning of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran is a popular tradition in many parts of India.

Effigy Makers in Raipur See Surge in Demand

Meanwhile, artisans and effigy makers in Chhattisgarh's capital, Raipur, are witnessing a significant surge in demand for Ravana effigies as preparations for 'Ravan Dahan' gain momentum across the city. Ahead of the grand festivities, roadside workshops and stalls across Raipur are bustling with artisans working round the clock, shaping bamboo frames, stuffing firecrackers, and draping colourful paper onto effigies ranging from small domestic models to towering festival-ground installations.

Artisans, many of whom have inherited the craft across generations, noted that orders from residential colonies, Ramlila committees, and cultural societies have picked up considerably this year. Speaking to ANI, effigy maker Vikram Netam, carrying forward a multi-generational legacy, shared details about their production process and pricing. "Our business has been running since my grandfather's time. We've been at it for about 50 years. The scale of our work depends on the customer's requirements. For temporary structures, we can build up to 30 feet in height. For instance, a 28-foot Ravana costs around Rs 30,000 to Rs 32,000. Naturally, the price increases as the height goes up," Netam said.

Similarly, small-scale vendors and local artisans setting up temporary stalls across major squares in Raipur are also drawing substantial footfall. (ANI)

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