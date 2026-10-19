Phonepe Rebrands Share.Market To Phonepe Invest For Wealth Services

PhonePe Rebrands Share to PhonePe Invest

PhonePe on Monday announced the evolution of its stock broking and investment platform Share as PhonePe Invest, bringing its wealth management and broking services under the PhonePe brand.

The company stated that the move aims to bring research-based investment services into PhonePe's wider financial ecosystem, which includes payments, lending and insurance. It added that the new identity would also help it reach a broader audience and make investing more accessible to its large and diverse user base.

Launches Portfolio Optimiser Tool

Along with the evolution, PhonePe launched Portfolio Optimiser, a proprietary tool designed to help investors build, review and optimise their investment portfolios through research-backed insights. The tool is aimed at both new investors who need guidance to begin investing and experienced investors looking for detailed information about their existing portfolios. It combines PhonePe Invest's offerings in stocks, initial public offerings (IPOs), mutual funds and futures and options (F & O) with portfolio analysis and investment insights.

Build, Review, and Optimise Functions

The company highlighted that the Portfolio Optimiser offers three main functions: Build, Review and Optimise. The Build feature helps new investors begin their investment journey and create a portfolio with greater clarity. The Review feature provides a consolidated view of portfolio health and diversification across all demat accounts held by an investor. It also provides research-backed ratings of Hold, Monitor or Sell to help investors assess their investments and make informed decisions.

The Optimise feature helps investors identify underperforming assets, sector concentration risks and other factors affecting their portfolio and switch to smarter alternatives to rebalance their portfolios seamlessly. According to the company, users can improve the health of their PhonePe Invest portfolios with a single click and switch to alternatives to rebalance their investments.

Availability and Access

The company said portfolio diagnostics, actionable insights and ratings are central to the tool, helping investors understand the factors driving their portfolio performance and make more informed decisions. Portfolio Optimiser will be available through the dedicated PhonePe Invest app for active investors. Simplified access and guided investment journeys will also be integrated into the main PhonePe app for everyday users.

'Democratising Smart Investing for All Indians'

Commenting on the announcement, Rahul Chari, Founder and CPTO of PhonePe, said the rebranding marked an important step in the company's wealth management offering. "PhonePe Invest marks an important evolution of our wealth offering. As we unify the wealth and broking platform under the PhonePe identity, the PhonePe Invest brand reflects our ambition to democratise smart investing for all Indians, just as we democratised India's payment ecosystem," Chari said.

He added that the company was bringing together products and tools to help investors build, review and optimise their portfolios. "As more individuals across India begin their wealth creation journey, our objective is to make investing simpler and more informed, so that people can invest with confidence while staying in full control of their investing decisions," he said.

Continuity for Existing Users

PhonePe also clarified that existing Share users would not lose their account information or investment-related records during the transition. Their demat holdings, balances, watchlists, order history and login credentials will remain unchanged, allowing them to continue trading under the new brand.

The company said there would be no changes to existing brokerage structures, fee plans or annual maintenance charges (AMC) as part of the transition. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)