'Bro Is Nervous': Humanoid Robot's Shaky Hands While Cutting Cucumber Go Viral WATCH VIDEO

We no longer live in a time when a "robot cutting vegetables" seems strange! The internet appears to be witnessing humanoid robots do a wide range of duties, including some that were previously exclusive to humans, as their features and capacities continue to advance daily.

A humanoid robot was shown using a knife to chop a cucumber in a recent video that went viral and impressed many people. The footage appears to have been shot during a tech event. Many were undoubtedly astonished by the robot, but in addition to their appreciation, many also made jokes about it. Perplexed?

The robot's hands were "shaking and hesitant" because it was having trouble controlling its grasp, movement, and coordination. Jokes and memes were the only things that appeared on the internet as soon as people realised this.

“A humanoid robot cutting a cucumber with a knife. It looks like a simple task, but a lot is happening under the surface. The robot must control its grip, coordinate both hands, adjust the knife angle and apply the right amount of force. One small mistake can make the cucumber slip or the cut go wrong. What catches my attention is the level of coordination required for such an ordinary task. Human hands make it look easy. For a robot, every movement requires precise control,” the post read.

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The post was shared on Instagram, by the handle 'techniahqrobot'. The post was shared 6 days ago and pulled over 32K views from netizens.