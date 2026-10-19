Neuberger Open To Partner With Local Investors In Azerbaijan Exclusive

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Neuberger, one of the world's leading investment companies, is open to partnering with local investors in Azerbaijan, Khalid Albdah, Head of MENA and New Markets at Neuberger, told Trend.

Talking about the cooperation with the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), he noted that the company's relationship with the Fund is built on open dialogue, mutual trust, and a shared long-term perspective across asset classes.

"We take a tailored approach that reflects SOFAZ's investment objectives, time horizon, and the broader environment in which it operates. Our standing as investors in Azerbaijan's debt markets provides additional insight into the local investment landscape and underscores our enduring engagement with the country," said Albdah.

He pointed out that Neuberger remains committed to supporting SOFAZ's diversification objectives by broadening the range of opportunities available to it, and to helping it pursue its long-term return goals.

"We look forward to continuing to work together in the years ahead. Generally, in Azerbaijan we remain open to opportunities to partner with local investors," Albdah concluded.

Cooperation between Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) and Neuberger began in 2015. SOFAZ has allocated a total of $775 million to investment vehicles managed by Neuberger across private equity, private debt, secondary market investments and co-investment projects.

On September 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received George Walker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Neuberger.

The meeting included an exchange of views on the current state and prospects of investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and Neuberger, as well as on new opportunities emerging in global investment markets, projects of mutual interest, and the expansion of long-term partnership.

Both parties emphasized the ongoing fruitful cooperation between the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and Neuberger. They also discussed the results achieved as part of SOFAZ's partnership with the company, covering private equity, private debt, and other investment areas, as well as opportunities for participation in new projects.

Neuberger is a global investment management firm founded in 1939. The firm is 100% private, independent, and employee-owned. As of December 31, 2025, Neuberger managed $613 billion in assets and operated from its headquarters in New York City with 40 offices across 26 countries.

Neuberger, as of 2025, has been in business for more than 85 years. The firm states that it was founded with a singular purpose: to deliver compelling investment results for clients over the long term. Its longevity is paired with an emphasis on independent thought and rigorous research through market cycles.

The firm had 2,943 total employees and 788+ investment professionals. It also reports approximately 800 employee-owners.

Neuberger reported $51 billion in private credit assets under management as of June 30, 2026. Its private credit capabilities include Private Debt, Capital Solutions, Special Situations, Residential Loans, Specialty Finance, Private Placement, European Private Loans, Differentiated Alternative Credit, Insurance-Linked Strategies, and Crossover/Pre-IPO. The firm frames its work across private markets within a client-focused, solutions-oriented platform supported by research and risk discipline.

Based on the firm's reported figures, 82% of equity assets under management have outperformed their benchmarks since inception, and 94% of fixed income assets under management have outperformed their benchmarks since inception. These figures are presented alongside an investment approach centered on deep research, independent thought, and disciplined risk management through market cycles, with an emphasis on long-term client outcomes.