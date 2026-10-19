House Of Han Brings Honest Luxury Of Chinese Dining To Dhaka
Led by Master Chinese Chef Chen, the restaurant brings a personal expression of authentic Chinese cuisine to the capital alongside elegant interiors and attentive hospitality.
At the core of House of Han is Chef Chen's grounding in traditional Chinese techniques and time-honored flavors, brought together through carefully prepared dishes and contemporary presentation.
A highlight of the menu is the restaurant's signature duck, with its preparation, carving, and tableside presentation forming part of the dining experience, reflecting the attention to detail found throughout the venue.
Speaking at the launch, Ashwani Nayar, Area General Manager for IHG Southwest Asia and Cluster General Manager for Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport and InterContinental Dhaka, said the House of Han is a signature of Chef Chen's creative expression and that the goal was to bring authentic Chinese cuisine to Dhaka in an equally luxurious setting.
Describing the restaurant in two words, he called it“honest luxury.”
"From the flavors on the plate to the interiors and the warmth of our service, every element has been thoughtfully considered," Nayar added.
Chef Chen said Chinese cuisine is deeply rooted in heritage and in techniques passed down through generations. At House of Han, he aims to honor those traditions while bringing his own creativity to every dish, adding that he looks forward to "sharing the flavors and craftsmanship that make this cuisine so special."
Cozy Private Dining Room
In addition to its culinary specialty and refined ambiance, House of Han features 10 private dining rooms designed for business entertaining, family gatherings, and special celebrations, offering guests privacy, comfort, and personalized service.
Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport remarked the launch of the restaurant as a new addition to Dhaka's fine dining scene, anchored by Chef Chen's culinary vision and an emphasis on honesty, care, and a memorable dining experience.Spread the word More from HotelsView All Latest NewsSee All Holiday Inn Dhaka welcomes autumn with a Bengali food fiestaHotels31 minutes ago Indian air ambulance makes emergency landing in DhakaAviationabout 11 hours ago FAA likely to certify Boeing 737 MAX 10 this week after final reviewFleet and Aircraftabout 17 hours ago Japanese investors announce USD 1.2 billion investment plan for Bangladesh's tourism sectorTourismabout 18 hours ago Portugal, Montenegro lead winners at World Travel Awards Europe 2026Awardsabout 20 hours ago Chattogram Port adds payment verification to e-challan over fraud preventionCargo and Logisticsabout 20 hours ago Booking names 10 trending travel destinations for 2027Tourismabout 20 hours ago Music festivals at historic landmarks raise 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