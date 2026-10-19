Egide - Half-Year Results At June 30, 2026: Net Loss More Than Halved, Amounting To €0.87M, Net Financial Debt Reduced To €4.99M

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) , Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bollène, France, October 19, 2026 – 8:00am (CET)

Press Release Half-year results at June 30, 2026

Net loss more than halved, amounting to €0.87m

Net financial debt reduced to €4.99m

Consolidated revenue: €15.20m, slightly down by 2.4% on a reported basis and up 0.7% at constant exchange rates

EBITDA close to breakeven at -€0.08m, compared with -€0.21m in HY1 2025

EBITDA, excluding Santier, at €1.25m, compared with €0.50m in HY1 2025

Net profit: -€0.87m, compared with -€2.04m in HY1 2025

Net financial debt reduced to €4.99m, compared with €5.41m at December 31, 2025 Cash position increased to €2.78m, compared with €1.98m at December 31, 2025 Egide Group (Euronext Growth ParisTM- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID), a worldwide provider of hermetic packages and interconnection solutions for sensitive electronic components, has published its half-year consolidated results at June 30, 2026. In the first half of 2026, Egide Group reported a consolidated net loss of -€0.87m, compared with -€2.04m in the first half of 2025, and consolidated revenue of €15.20m. The net financial debt of Egide Group stood at €4.99m at June 30, 2026, compared with €5.41m at December 31, 2025. "In the first half of 2026, we more than halved our net loss, driven by the growth of Egide SA and tighter cost control. These results confirm that we have made the right choice in refocusing on critical high-tech applications and streamlining our American operations around Egide USA. We remain attentive to the consequences of the cyberattack of October 6, 2026, at the Bollène facility and ramp-up at the Cambridge facility.” Ignace Dupon, CEO of Egide Group The Board of Directors of Egide Group, at their meeting chaired by Philippe Bensussan on October 16, 2026, approved the unaudited, consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended June 30, 2026. The financial statements were prepared in accordance with ANC Regulation No. 2024-05 (French GAAP).

As Santier's manufacturing operations ceased at the end of April 2026, the Group has excluded Santier from the indicators presented in this press release, whenever relevant, to facilitate operating performance comparisons. As of January 2027, financial reporting will systematically be presented on a same-scope basis (excluding Santier). Consolidated statement of income at June 30, 2026

In €m

HY1 2026*

HY1 2025

Change €m % Revenue 15.20 15.58 -0.38 -2.4% EBITDA ** -0.08 -0.21 0.12 + 96.19% EBITDA, excluding Santier 1.25 0.50 0.75 +150% Operating profit/loss -0.67 -1.38 0.72 +51.9% Excluding Santier 0.79 -0.55 1.34 +243.64% Net financial income/expense -0.095 -0.73 0.63 +86.98% Net profit/loss -0.87 -2.04 1.17 +57.35% Excluding Santier 0.77 -1.17 1.95 +165.81%

* Unaudited

**: EBITDA ** Operating profit/loss before depreciation, amortization, impairment and movements in operating provisions and investment grants recognized in the income statement

EBITDA and Net Profit/Loss by subsidiary at June 30, 2026

In €m EBITDA*

HY1 2026 EBITDA

HY1 2025 Net Profit/Loss* HY1 2026 Net Profit/Loss HY1 2025 Egide SA 2.05 -0.27 2.01 -1.48 Egide USA -0.82 0.78 -1.25 0.31 Santier -1.33 -0.71 -1.64 -0.86 Egide USA LLC (holding)** 0.02 -0.005 0.02 -0.005 Egide Group -0.08 -0.21 -0.87 -2.04

*Unaudited

** Egide USA LLC (holding) is the US holding company that owns Egide USA and Santier. Its EBITDA solely reflects the entity's overheads.

2026 First-half performance review

Consolidated revenue amounted to €15.20m in the first half of 2026, compared with €15.58m in the first half of 2025, i.e. a 2.4% decrease on a reported basis. At constant exchange rates, revenue was up 0.7%. This overall trend conceals significant disparities: Egide SA posted growth of 28%, while figures were down at Egide USA and Santier by 33% and 34%, respectively.

EBITDA came to -€0.08m, compared with -€0.21m in the first half of 2025, an improvement of €0.12m. The increase was primarily due to Egide SA's turnaround. Excluding Santier, EBITDA stood at €1.25m, compared with €0.5m year on year.

Operating profit amounted to -€0.67m, a €0.72m improvement. The change primarily reflected a year-on-year decrease in raw materials and consumables used (€5.51m compared with €6.19m), personnel expenses (€6.65m compared with €7.13m), and external expenses (€2.44m compared with €2.64m).

Net financial expense came to -€0.10m, compared with -€0.73m in the first half of 2025. The improvement was primarily due to the decrease in foreign exchange losses and a reversal of provisions for foreign exchange losses of €0.14m.

Exceptional profit/loss, amounting to a negative €0.18m, relates to the exceptional impairment of Santier's fixed assets to align their carrying amount with their net realizable value following the discontinuation of the business.

Consolidated net profit/loss came to -€0.87m, compared with -€2.04m in the first half of 2025. Excluding Santier, the Group posted profit of €0.77m.

Analysis by entity

Egide SA delivered a particularly strong first half. Its revenue rose by 28%, to €10.03m. EBITDA came to €2.05m, compared with -€0.27m in the first half of 2025, an improvement of €2.33m. Net profit came to €2.01m, compared with a loss of €1.48m year on year. This performance was driven by strong momentum in critical applications, including thermal imaging, as well as improved operating leverage.

Egide USA generated revenue of €3.80m, down 33% on a reported basis and 29% at constant exchange rates. This decrease was primarily due to scheduling delays on certain key customer programs. EBITDA came to -€0.82m, compared with +€0.78m in the first half of 2025. There was a net loss of -€1.25m, compared with +€0.31m in HY1 2025. Second-half performance will mainly depend on the Cambridge facility's ability to convert its order backlog into revenue, and ramp-up.

Santier accounted for €1.38m of revenue, compared with €2.09m year on year. EBITDA came to -€1.33m and it posted a net loss of -€1.64m, including an exceptional impairment of its fixed assets for €0.18m. These results are to be considered in light of the discontinuation of operations at the Santier site in San Diego at end-April 2026 and the definitive site closure at end-August 2026.

Excluding Santier, the Group posted positive EBITDA of €1.25m, an operating profit of €0.79m and net profit of €0.77m.

SIMPLIFIED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AT JUNE 30, 2026

Assets (€k) 06/30/2026* 12/31/2025 Shareholders' equity & Liabilities (€k) 06/30/2026* 12/31/2025 Non-current assets 6,080 6,543 Shareholders' equity 2,315 3,247 Intangible assets 3 3 Share capital 9,891 9,812 Property, plant and equipment 5,638 6,068 Additional paid-in capital 1,140 1,116 Financial assets 439 473 Reserves (7,845) (4,571) Net profit (Group share) (871) (3,109) Current assets 14,032 13,647 Other shareholders' equity 296 395 Inventory and work in progress 4,947 6,242 Provisions 1,343 1,480 Trade receivables and related accounts 2,775 2,642 Current liabilities 16,157 15,067 Other receivables and adj. accounts 3,532 2,780 Financial liabilities 7,767 7,397 Cash & cash equivalents 2,779 1,983 Trade payables 5,879 5,793 Other payables and adj. accounts 2,511 1,878 Total assets 20,112 20,191 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities 20,112 20,191

*Unaudited

Net financial debt

In €k HY1 2026* 12/31/2025 Financial liabilities 7,767 7,397 Cash & cash equivalents 2,779 1,983 Net financial debt** 4,988 5,414

*unaudited

** Net financial debt = financial liabilities less cash and cash equivalents.

In the first half of 2026, the cash position improved by €0.80m to €2.78m at June 30, 2026.

The cash flow generated was due to an improvement in working capital requirements of €1.02m, primarily related to a decrease in inventories, while cash flow from operations before changes in working capital remained negative at -€0.24m, despite a €0.62m increase compared with the first half of 2025.

Fixed asset acquisitions amounted to €0.32m, compared with €0.09m year on year. Loan repayments amounted to €0.58m, compared with €1.32m in the first half of 2025.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER JUNE 30, 2026

Combined General Meeting of September 10, 2026. The shareholders of Egide Group, at their Combined General Meeting, approved all proposed resolutions, except for the eighteenth. The latter related to a share capital increase reserved for members of a company savings plan. As Egide SA's equity fell below half of its share capital, a General Meeting was held to decide on the early dissolution the company, in accordance with Article L. 225-248 of the French Commercial Code. The shareholders resolved to not dissolve the company early. Egide SA is required to restore its equity within the statutory period.

Streamlining of the US manufacturing set-up. Santier's package assembly activities continue to be transferred to the Cambridge site. The qualification process at Cambridge is underway, to enable the entity to contribute to Egide Group's revenue by 2027. The definitive closure of the Santier site took place at the end of August 2026. The administrative formalities relating to the site closure are pending and should be finalized by the end of the year. The main industrial equipment has been auctioned off.

Cyberattack. On October 9, 2026, Egide Group announced, by way of a press release, that it had experienced a cyberattack on October 6, 2026, through a third-party IT service provider. The incident may have affected certain systems at the Bollène facility and has led to the partial suspension of operations, as a preventive measure. Egide has informed the competent authorities, including the French data protection authority (CNIL), and has filed a formal complaint. At the time of this press release, the Group confirms the gradual resumption, since October 15, of the operations that had been suspended as a preventive measure. Given the limited scope of the interruption, the Group has not identified, at this stage, any impacts likely to jeopardize its ability to meet commitments to customers. It remains fully committed to continuing the resumption of operations under controlled conditions.

Geopolitical situation in the Middle East. Egide Group remains attentive to developments taking place in the Middle East, given the potential effects of the conflict on certain areas and for certain exposed customers.

In this context, the Group is relying on its strategic strengths. These include the diversification of its customer and product portfolio, its positioning on critical applications with high technological barriers to entry and strong momentum in the defense markets. Supported by stronger European sovereignty policies, the latter provides a favorable backdrop for the Group's business.

OUTLOOK

Egide Group continues to refocus on the strategic defense and aerospace markets and on critical high-tech applications, including thermal imaging which remains a structural growth driver.

In an environment characterized by stronger sovereignty policies and investments in defense, Egide intends to leverage its technological expertise and advantages of having manufacturing operations located in Europe and the USA, the diversification of its customer portfolio and the development of its activities in thermal imaging, high-frequency and optronics.

Egide SA has a solid order backlog on its strategic markets. Based on available information at the time of this report and subject to the continued recovery of operational capabilities at the Bollène facility, Egide SA should generate higher growth in financial year 2026 than in financial year 2025.

In North America, business in the second half of 2026 will be driven by continued execution of programs currently underway with Egide USA's existing customers; the delivery schedule for these programs, which will generate revenue subsequently, was partly pushed back in the first half of 2026. Conversion of this backlog into revenue in the second half of 2026 will depend on the conditions and resources needed to ramp up operations in Cambridge.

Meanwhile, efforts to streamline the Group's American manufacturing set-up continue, with the package assembly activities previously carried out at Santier now being transferred to Cambridge. Discussions have been held with the customers concerned by the transfer of the package assembly activities to Cambridge. At the date of this press release, customers accounting for approximately 55% of Santier's 2025 revenue have approved this change in principle. The continuation of these activities remains dependent on the completion of the qualification process underway at the Cambridge site. The transfer of operations to the Cambridge facility is temporarily taking up its employees' time and energy, and the activities being transferred are scheduled to begin contributing to Egide Group's revenue gradually in 2027 as and when the facility obtains these qualifications.

2026 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Information Date Publication of the 2026 Half-Year Financial Report October 19, 2026 2026 annual revenue January 29, 2027

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and interconnection solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting-edge markets with high technological barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (thermal imaging, optronics, high-frequency, power units, etc.). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

Egide is listed on Euronext Growth ParisTM - ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID

CONTACTS

EGIDE GROUP

Finance and Investor Relations Department: Bertrand MARTY - ...

Forward-looking statements

Some of the information contained in this press release consists of forward-looking statements that are not guarantees of future performance but based on opinions, forecasts and current assumptions, including but not limited to assumptions about Egide Group's current and future strategy and about the environment in which it operates. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Group's actual results, performance or achievements, or the results of the sector or other events, to differ from those described or projected in these forward-looking statements. Said risks and uncertainties include those featured and detailed in Chapter 3“Analyse des principaux risques” of the 2025 Annual Financial Report (French version only) which is available on the Group's website. Forward-looking statements are provided solely at the date of this press release.

Attachment

Egide-2026-HY-Results-PR-20261019-EN