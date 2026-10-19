OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction In Own Shares

490.40p

490.60p

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 493.51p 493.53p 493.48p 493.60p







15 October 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 71,525 65,952 15,282 7,951 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 504.50p 504.50p 504.50p 504.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 494.60p 494.60p 494.60p 495.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 497.96p 497.91p 497.92p 497.95p







16 October 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 94,012 85,953 20,383 10,233 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 499.00p 499.00p 499.20p 499.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 492.20p 492.40p 492.40p 492.40p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 495.74p 495.74p 495.75p 495.79p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 335,424,130 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 335,424,130.

In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment

2026.10.16_OSBG Buyback Fills