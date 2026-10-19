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OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction In Own Shares


Date: 2026-10-19 02:01:36

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
19 October 2026

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459


OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 12 October 2026 to 16 October 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 1,090,103 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company's broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.


12 October 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 99,493 105,994 21,650 11,394
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 495.60p 495.60p 495.60p 495.40p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 488.60p 488.40p 488.60p 488.60p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 493.74p 493.77p 493.74p 493.81p



13 October 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 103,321 108,871 22,030 11,351
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 501.00p 500.50p 500.50p 500.50p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 492.40p 492.80p 492.80p 492.60p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 494.29p 494.31p 494.34p 494.30p




14 October 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,894 100,414 22,159 11,241
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 496.00p 496.00p 496.20p 496.20p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 490.60p <>p 490.40p 490.60p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 493.51p 493.53p 493.48p 493.60p

15 October 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 71,525 65,952 15,282 7,951
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 504.50p 504.50p 504.50p 504.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 494.60p 494.60p 494.60p 495.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 497.96p 497.91p 497.92p 497.95p



16 October 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 94,012 85,953 20,383 10,233
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 499.00p 499.00p 499.20p 499.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 492.20p 492.40p 492.40p 492.40p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 495.74p 495.74p 495.75p 495.79p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 335,424,130 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 335,424,130.
In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX
Timezone GMT
Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment

  • 2026.10.16_OSBG Buyback Fills

MENAFN19102026004107003653ID1111828824


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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