MKI Global Partners Expands Into Emerging Markets With Focus On Latin America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alex Alencar appointed Managing Director to lead MKI's emerging markets practice

London, New York, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKI Global Partners (MKI), the independent advisory firm specialising in complex situations, has established an emerging markets practice with an initial focus on Latin America. The practice will be led by newly appointed Managing Director Alex Alencar.

Alencar brings more than 30 years' experience in international financial markets, including senior positions at global investment banks. Originally from Brazil and based in London, he has worked extensively with institutional investors, hedge funds and companies across Latin America and other emerging markets.

The practice will support existing MKI clients pursuing opportunities in Latin America and other emerging markets, while helping investors and companies in the region navigate complex situations across international markets. Alencar will work alongside MKI's corporate and regional teams, combining local knowledge with the firm's established expertise.

Mark Kelly, CEO of MKI Global Partners, said:“We are delighted to welcome Alex to MKI. His experience and judgement will be invaluable as we continue to grow. His appointment strengthens our ability to support clients across the globe, now including Latin America and other emerging markets.”

Alex Alencar, Managing Director, MKI Global Partners, said:“MKI's independent approach and the experience of its team were key attractions for me. I'm looking forward to building the practice and working with the team to support investors and companies across emerging markets.”

The appointment follows a period of international growth for MKI, including the opening of its Washington, D.C. office and mandates involving private equity firms and listed companies in the UK, North America and continental Europe.

About MKI Global Partners

MKI Global Partners connects stakeholder intelligence, strategic perspectives and market insight to help companies and investors navigate complex and dynamic situations. The firm works with institutional investors, boards and senior leadership teams to understand how stakeholders may respond and how events may unfold. Its senior practitioners combine first-hand intelligence with experienced judgement, connecting perspectives across investors, regulators, policymakers and other influential parties. MKI has offices in London, New York and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mkigp.com.

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