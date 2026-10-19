101 Years Young: Celebrating The Remarkable Life Of Harold Hoffman

Harold Turning 101 on October 22nd

Toledo Veteran, Central Catholic's Oldest Living Alumnus, Glass Peaks Resident, and Beloved Family Man Celebrates a Milestone Birthday

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 101 is no small accomplishment, but for Harold, age is simply a number, and life is meant to be lived to the fullest!

On October 22, 2026, Harold will celebrate an extraordinary milestone: his 101st birthday! A proud Toledo native, military veteran, and the oldest living alumnus of Central Catholic High School, Harold now brings his inspiring energy to Glass Peaks Senior Living in Toledo, Ohio, where he resides. He has spent more than a century building memories, sharing joy, and inspiring those around him.

At 101, Harold continues to demonstrate that staying active, finding joy in everyday moments, and surrounding yourself with loved ones are some of life's greatest treasures.

Family is at the heart of Harold's world. Blessed with a loving and devoted family who visit him daily at Glass Peaks, Harold enjoys the companionship, laughter, and special moments they share. Their unwavering love and dedication are a beautiful reflection of the strong family bonds he has built throughout his lifetime.

Harold is also a man of many talents and interests. One of his most treasured traditions is his intricate Christmas village, which he lovingly sets up each year at Glass Peaks for residents, staff, and visitors to enjoy. His remarkable attention to detail transforms the display into a magical holiday experience, spreading Christmas cheer to all who see it.

His creativity doesn't stop there! Harold enjoys making unique crafts out of corks, proving that imagination and a passion for creating have no age limit.

And don't let his age fool you, Harold has been known to cut a rug on the dance floor! His lively spirit and love of music remind everyone that you're never too old to enjoy a good dance.

Physical activity is another important part of Harold's daily routine. He is a big fan of Notre Dame and faithfully participates in exercise classes through the Silver Sneakers program, demonstrating his commitment to staying active and engaged. Even after a century of living, Harold continues to embrace each day with determination and enthusiasm.

When asked about his secret to living such a long and fulfilling life, Harold offered a simple yet powerful piece of advice: "Just keep going."

Those three words perfectly capture the spirit of a man who has witnessed more than a century of history, served his country, cherished his family, and continued to find happiness in life's simple pleasures.

As Harold celebrates 101 remarkable years, he reminds us that a meaningful life isn't measured only by the years we live, but by the relationships we nurture, the memories we create, and the joy we bring to others.

Happy 101st Birthday, Harold! Thank you for your service, your inspiration, and your wonderful reminder to all of us to keep moving, keep creating, keep dancing, and above all,“Just keep going!”

Chelsea Stanhibel

Gardant

+1 8159548263

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101 Years Young: Celebrating the Remarkable Life of Harold Hoffman News Provided By Gardant October 19, 2026, 05:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry



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