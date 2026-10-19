Xuanda At CEMENTTECH: Heavy-Duty Vertical Roller Mill Cylinders For Cement Grinding

CHANGZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Continuous vertical roller mill (VRM) operations in modern cement manufacturing depend on exceptional dynamic load capacity and structural resilience against abrasive particulate ingress. During raw meal grinding, clinker comminution, and slag processing, grinding rollers transmit severe alternating mechanical loads through hydraulic tensioning systems into the mill foundation. To absorb these relentless dynamic stresses, Changzhou Xuanda Hydraulic Electromechanical Equipment Co., Ltd. (Xuanda), established in 2006 as a specialized heavy fluid power manufacturer in Changzhou, engineers high-performance heavy-duty vertical roller mill cylinders directly interchangeable with Loesche, Pfeiffer, FLSmidth, and UBE installations. Designed to maintain steady hydraulic grinding forces across multi-roller configurations, these heavy-duty cylinders stabilize table roller engagement, support uniform clinker bed compaction, and maintain operational continuity under severe vibration.As an international technology and trade hub, the China International Cement Technology and Equipment Exhibition (CEMENTTECH) gathers cement plant operators and equipment OEMs seeking field-proven mill component upgrades. At this event, Xuanda connects directly with on-site technical delegations, demonstrating how Changzhou's heavy hydraulic manufacturing infrastructure addresses these operational grinding challenges across five verifiable engineering dimensions:42CrMo Quenched and Tempered Forged Alloy Steel Cylinders: High-yield-strength alloy steel forgings undergo deep-hole boring and ultrasonic non-destructive testing to withstand cyclic tensile and compressive fatigue stresses during continuous roller table grinding.SUNNEN 6-Meter CNC Honing and Cross-Hatch Oil Reservoir Pattern: Horizontal precision honing on the SUNNEN HTH-6001S creates seamless internal bore geometry with micro-geometric cross-hatch angles that retain lubricating oil films under high working pressures.Laser-Cladded HRC 60+ Hardened Piston Rods: Surface metallurgy combining laser cladding and hard chrome layering provides surface hardness exceeding HRC 60, resisting abrasive clinker dust wear and micro-scoring.Multi-Stage Dust Sealing Barrier with Metal, Polyurethane, and PTFE Elements: A sequential sealing package incorporating metallic scrapers, polyurethane wipers, and low-friction PTFE step seals blocks airborne particulates while maintaining internal working pressure.Direct Dimensional Drop-In Replacement for Global Vertical Roller Mill Brands: Precision-machined mounting interfaces, spherical rod eyes, port orientations, and stroke ratings provide exact one-to-one dimensional interchangeability with international grinding mill models without field modification.42CrMo Quenched and Tempered Forged Alloy Steel CylindersVertical roller mill grinding mechanisms subject hydraulic cylinders to continuous cyclic stress reversals as grinding rollers ride over irregular material beds of limestone, quartz, iron ore, and hard clinker nodules. To maintain long-term structural integrity against material fatigue, Xuanda constructs cylinder bodies from vacuum-degassed 42CrMo alloy structural steel forgings that have undergone quenching and tempering heat treatments. This metallurgical foundation yields high tensile strength, elevated yield limits, and impact toughness across thick cylinder wall cross-sections. Each forged cylinder tube undergoes full-length ultrasonic non-destructive testing before machining to confirm internal metallurgical consistency and the absence of subsurface voids. Finite element simulation models analyze local stress distributions around cylinder flanges, port connections, and base clevis mounts under peak hydraulic surges. Utilizing high-density forged alloy structures rather than standard commercial seamless tubing allows cylinder barrels to maintain elastic stability, resist radial barrel expansion under 25 MPa to 31.5 MPa operating pressures, and deliver dependable mechanical containment through continuous cement grinding.SUNNEN 6-Meter CNC Honing and Cross-Hatch Oil Reservoir PatternCylinder bore geometry directly controls piston seal endurance, internal hydraulic friction, and sliding efficiency under continuous heavy load conditions. Xuanda performs precision internal finishing on an American SUNNEN HTH-6001S horizontal CNC honing machine capable of processing cylinder bore diameters from 25 mm up to 1000 mm with continuous single-pass honing strokes extending up to 6 meters. This full-length machining capability finishes long-stroke mill cylinders without segmented step transitions or mid-bore alignment variances. The CNC honing process achieves internal roundness and cylindricity tolerances within 0.003 mm and surface roughness values between Ra 0.02 μm and Ra 0.2 μm. Synchronized rotary and reciprocating honing stones create a controlled cross-hatch plateau finish across the inner cylinder wall. These microscopic plateau valleys serve as micro-reservoirs that hold protective lubricating oil films during micro-stroke oscillations and high-pressure holding states. This micro-oil retention reduces friction, minimizes seal lip wear, and maintains smooth mechanical motion during rapid pressure adjustments.Laser-Cladded HRC 60+ Hardened Piston RodsPiston rods operating on vertical cement roller mills extend and retract in environments saturated with abrasive particulate matter, including limestone dust, raw meal powder, and pulverized clinker dust. External airborne dust settling onto exposed rod surfaces can abrade standard chrome plating, leading to surface scoring and accelerated guide bushing degradation. Xuanda manufactures heavy-duty piston rods from high-strength alloy forgings, pairing precision CNC cylindrical grinding with specialized laser cladding and dense multi-layer hard chrome surface treatments. The resulting protective metallurgical alloy layer reaches a surface hardness exceeding HRC 60. This dense surface layer resists particulate scouring, mitigates micro-cracking, and prevents abrasive dust embedding during continuous extension and retraction cycles. Precision centerless grinding and mirror polishing maintain rod roundness within tight geometric runout tolerances, creating a smooth contact interface that preserves seal lips and supports reliable fluid sealing across repetitive load cycles.Multi-Stage Dust Sealing Barrier with Metal, Polyurethane, and PTFE ElementsDynamic seal integrity in cement grinding installations requires structured defensive sealing configurations capable of isolating external airborne contaminants while retaining internal hydraulic working fluid pressures. Xuanda integrates a multi-tier sealing configuration inside the heavy-duty rod gland housing. At the primary atmospheric interface, a precision-machined brass or stainless metallic scraper deflects baked clinker cakes and coarse aggregate particles from the moving rod. Directly behind the metallic scraper, an elastic polyurethane (PU) secondary wiper removes fine micro-particulates and dust films. The internal pressure-retaining stage features low-friction modified PTFE step seals backed by high-resilience elastomer energizers, complemented by broad self-lubricating bronze composite guide rings. This multi-barrier arrangement maintains low static and dynamic friction, mitigates stick-slip phenomena during micro-stroke grinding adjustments, and preserves hydraulic fluid purity within the closed circuit. Sealing configurations are modularly customized to operational kinematics-pairing imported high-resilience seal packages to counter heat buildup in UBE short-stroke high-frequency cycles, while utilizing optimized multi-lip sealing geometry on long-stroke TRM and ATOX cylinders to prevent oil film leakage and dust ingress across continuous stroke transitions. Integrated manifold interfaces accommodate proportional pressure control valves and hydraulic bladder accumulators directly on the cylinder structure, damping dynamic pressure waves caused by sudden grinding table load shifts.Direct Dimensional Drop-In Replacement for Global Vertical Roller Mill BrandsStandardizing replacement components across diverse cement production lines simplifies inventory management and shortens maintenance intervals. Over more than 18 years of technical development, Xuanda has established an extensive engineering database of OEM mill cylinder dimensions, kinematics, and load ratings. The facility delivers direct drop-in replacement hydraulic cylinders matching original pin-to-pin center distances, spherical rod eye bearings, trunnion mountings, and port orientations across major international mill architectures:UBE UM Series: Engineered for short-stroke, high-frequency oscillation dynamics, with standard strokes calibrated between 150 mm and 270 mm.FLSmidth ATOX & Pfeiffer MPS Series: Optimized for centralized pressure-frame loading topologies, accommodating bore diameters from 220 mm to 550 mm and working strokes up to 1000 mm.TCD / TRM Series (Tianjin Cement Design Institute): Tailored for heavy domestic lines (including TRM45, TRM53, and TRMS60), supporting large-bore configurations up to 530 mm and extended strokes reaching 2900 mm.Loesche LM Series: Built to original installation envelopes and dynamic pressure thresholds for raw meal, coal, and slag grinding circuits.Maintenance crews install these replacement units directly into existing mill frames without flame cutting, structural modification, or piping re-routing, returning grinding systems to full production readiness on tight maintenance schedules.Direct factory sourcing delivers substantial commercial and operational value across cement manufacturing and grinding equipment refurbishment programs. Procuring directly from an integrated hydraulic cylinder manufacturer removes intermediary trading margins, streamlines engineering technical alignment, and compresses production lead times for planned kiln and mill overhauls. Xuanda operates in full compliance with ISO 9001:2015 quality management systems, while product design standards align with CE directives, ASME specifications, and EN ISO 13849 safety standards. Every vertical mill cylinder undergoes 100% factory inspection, including 1.5-times proof pressure testing on dedicated hydraulic test benches to verify structural integrity and zero internal bypassing. Full traceability documentation, material test certificates for 42CrMo forgings, dimensional inspection reports, and seal spare parts packages accompany every shipment, supporting stable, energy-efficient cement clinker and raw material grinding operations worldwide.Field inspection of heavy-duty vertical roller mill hydraulic cylinders and on-site technical consultations for retrofit engineering solutions are available at the Xuanda CEMENTTECH exhibition booth. Detailed engineering drawings, cylinder specification catalogs, and direct factory quotations are accessible through the official international portal:

Changzhou Xuanda Hydraulic Electromechanical Equipment Ltd

Changzhou Xuanda Hydraulic Electromechanical Equipment Ltd

+ +86 13775079292

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Xuanda at CEMENTTECH: Heavy-Duty Vertical Roller Mill Cylinders for Cement Grinding News Provided By Globalso October 19, 2026, 05:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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