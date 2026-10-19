From Dormancy To Excellence: Concordia And KAIZEN Pioneer Integrated Approach To Operational Readiness At Marina 101

Concordia and Kaizen attend the launch of Marina 101

Strategic partnership demonstrates integrated expertise required to operationalize complex, never-occupied ultra-high-rise assets in Dubai

- Oliver SawleDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Concordia has been appointed by KAIZEN Owner Association Management Services to deliver integrated facilities management services at Marina 101, Dubai's second-tallest residential tower. The three-year partnership represents a strategic approach to operationalizing one of the Middle East's most complex residential assets a 425-metre, 101-storey tower entering operational readiness for the first time after years of dormancy.Marina 101 is a defining landmark on Dubai's skyline. But bringing a never-occupied ultra-high-rise of this scale from dormancy to reliable day-to-day operations required more than standard facilities management. The building presented a rare operational challenge: no occupancy history, incomplete asset records, untested systems and wide-ranging technical and condition-related issues requiring structured assessment, restoration, and commissioning before resident move-in could begin.Concordia's scope encompasses MEP and cleaning services, but the engagement reflects a deeper operational philosophy. From the outset, the focus has been on establishing the technical and operational foundations that will sustain reliable performance over the asset's lifecycle. This has included building-wide condition assessments and snagging, restoration and commissioning of critical systems, coordination with specialist contractors for testing and certification, and the development of maintenance schedules, operational procedures and controls that will underpin daily operations and resident experience.Oliver Sawle, Executive Director of Concordia, said: "Marina 101 is a landmark on Dubai's skyline, but a building of this scale ultimately has to work at ground level, every day, for the people who use it. Taking on a dormant, never-occupied tower of this complexity is a different challenge. It starts with understanding the assets, identifying risks early, and putting the right operational framework in place from the ground up. That is where integrated facilities management makes a tangible difference, where the care behind the operation can truly be felt."For KAIZEN, the partnership underscores a fundamental principle: protecting asset value and ensuring long-term performance requires more than management services, it demands seamless integration between ownership oversight, asset management strategy, and operational excellence. Marina 101's transition from dormancy to occupancy required both disciplined asset management and hands-on operational expertise working in concert.Alex Voytov, Chief Operating Officer at KAIZEN, said: "Marina 101 is not a routine handover. It's a flagship asset entering a critical transition from construction completion to operational maturity. When a tower of this significance has never been occupied, every system, every procedure, every operational standard must be stress-tested and proven before residents arrive. That's why we partnered with Concordia. They don't just deliver facilities services; they bring rigorous operational discipline and technical depth to complex assets. Together, we are establishing the framework that will protect this building's value and support the experience residents expect. This is the partnership model that landmark projects require."The appointment reflects a broader market reality: complex, high-value residential assets require operators who understand both strategic asset management and hands-on operational excellence. By combining KAIZEN's discipline in asset protection and lifecycle management with Concordia's technical depth and operational rigour, Marina 101 is being positioned for sustained performance and resident satisfaction.As Dubai's residential market evolves toward increasingly sophisticated ultra-high-rise developments, partnerships like this integrating asset management strategy with integrated facilities excellence are becoming the market standard for flagship projects. Marina 101 exemplifies this evolution.About ConcordiaSince 2006, Concordia has been working behind the scenes to keep the places where people live, work and connect running at their best. From landmark towers and thriving communities to educational facilities and complex commercial environments, we bring together the people, expertise and technology that make everyday experiences better.Today, Concordia manages more than 60 towers, five communities and multiple educational facilities across the UAE, with capabilities spanning integrated facilities management, security, parking management and consultancy, technology and innovation, design and compliance governance, and workforce solutions.Our work may often go unseen, but its impact should always be felt. Through operational excellence, trusted partnerships and a genuine commitment to people, we deliver on a simple promise: Care You Feel.About KAIZEN Asset Management ServicesEstablished in 2006, KAIZEN Asset Management Services (KAIZEN AMS) is one of Dubai's leading property and owners' association management companies. As the first provider in its category to achieve ISO 9001:2015 quality management certification and the first in the industry to be awarded the Plan to Action: Year of Sustainability's Seal, the company delivers integrated services across the property lifecycle, including owners' association, master community, property and lease management, capital markets, unit management for individual property owners, handover services, advisory and consultancy.KAIZEN AMS manages a portfolio valued at more than $16 billion across more than 300 projects in the UAE, serving landlords, investors, residents and communities with a focus on protecting asset value and supporting long-term performance. Its industry credentials include founding membership of CAIME, membership of FIABCI and corporate membership of the U.S. Green Building Council. KAIZEN AMS has also achieved the WELL Health-Safety Rating from the International WELL Building Institute for over 145 properties within its portfolio.For more information, visitMedia ContactBassel El BakkarDirector of Marketing, Brand and Communications...+971 50 697 2269

Srivats Lakshman

Concordia FZCO

+971 52 434 4862

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From Dormancy to Excellence: Concordia and KAIZEN Pioneer Integrated Approach to Operational Readiness at Marina 101 News Provided By Concordia FZCO October 19, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy



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