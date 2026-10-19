Rashmika Mandanna Gets Closer To Vijay Deverakonda's Roots During Puttaparthi Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently visited the school in Puttaparthi where actor Vijay Deverakonda spent his school years.

She described the experience as peaceful, beautiful and divine. Taking to Instagram, the 'Animal' actress shared a heartfelt note about her visit, saying she had heard numerous stories about Vijay's childhood, school days and friends over the years. However, visiting the place herself had remained a missing piece.

Sharing a series of photos, Rashmika wrote,“Guyssss, I just want to share a little experience with you all All these years, I've heard so many stories about where Vijay grew up, where he studied, his school days.. cz all his friends are from school and they studied in Puttaparthi.. so I've always been calling them parthi boys and girl and along the way, they've become my best friends too

And I always felt like it was a missing puzzle cz that was one place that I hadn't seen or been to.. but I'd heard so much about.. Finally, I got the beautiful opportunity to visit Puttaparthi, see the school where they studied, their classrooms, their dorms and meet so many lovely people there and meet HM aunty and she's the SWEETEST person ever.. I really cannot explain how peaceful I felt being there.. there was something about that place that made my heart feel so calm.. everything felt so soo beautiful and divine,” she added.

Mandanna went on to state,“I've always wondered how Vijay, Anand and all the Puttaparthi boys and girls share so many similar values.. and rest of the family as well.. The way they are, the way they treat people, the way they believe in love and kindness and when I visited their school, I think I finally understood where so much of it comes from.. As children, the places we grow up in, the people we spend time with, and the lessons our parents and teachers teach us become such a big part of who we are. And watching those little children sing vedas and bhajans with so much devotion, knowing their shlokas and chanting with all their heart just moved me so much.”

“The teaching of 'Love All, Serve All' has always felt so close to my heart.. its how I have always been.. and this little experience left me feeling so much love, gratitude and peace.”

The 'Pushpa' actress concluded by saying,“And there's one little thought I keep coming back to... maybe Swami wanted me to visit Puttaparthi at this point in my life.. cz the time felt right. Some places teach you things without you even realising it and sometimes you understand a little more about the people you love by understanding where they come from..”

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to appear together on the ninth season of“Koffee With Karan.”