Two Inter-District Gang Members After Police Encounter In UP's Mathura

MENAFN - IANS) Mathura, Oct 19 (IANS) Two thieves belonging to an inter-district gang were injured following an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police and were subsequently arrested, officials said on Monday.

The Refinery police station team and the Mathura Anti-Reward Team jointly arrested the two thieves following an encounter.

Both accused sustained gunshot injuries to their legs during retaliatory firing by the police.

The operation led to the detection of a theft reported in the Krishna Vatika area on the night of October 10-11.

On Monday, police received information from an informer that the wanted accused were travelling in a car and planning to commit another crime.

Acting on the tip-off, police set up a cordon on an unpaved road near the railway station. When the team attempted to stop the suspects, they opened fire at the police, prompting retaliatory firing in self-defence.

The two accused, identified as Lalu alias Sahil and Sudhir Kumar, both residents of Etawah, sustained injuries and were subsequently arrested.

Police recovered two pistols, cartridges, two stolen batteries, a gas cylinder, Rs 99,500 in cash and a car allegedly used in the crime.

Circle Officer (CO) Refinery Praveen Kumar Tiwari said the theft had occurred in Kishan Vatika Colony, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Refinery police station. A case was registered following a complaint from the victim, and police had been searching for the accused.

After receiving information about their return to the area, the Refinery police team and the Anti-Reward Team launched an operation that resulted in the encounter. The injured accused were admitted to a hospital for treatment under police custody.

According to police, 24 cases are registered against the two arrested men across different districts.

Further legal proceedings are underway.

In a separate incident, Mathura police had earlier arrested two wanted accused following an encounter in connection with a land dispute in Bajna village on October 5.

The Highway police station team received information that the accused would be passing along a dirt road leading to Romex School. Police cordoned off the area, following which the suspects allegedly opened fire when they found themselves surrounded.

One of the accused, Kanak, son of Kamal Singh, sustained a gunshot injury during retaliatory firing and was taken to the district hospital under police protection.

The other accused was identified as Karan, son of Bhuri Singh.

Police recovered two illegal pistols and four live cartridges from the arrested accused.

Further legal action is underway in the case.