Rahul Gandhi's Family Real 'Naam Chor': Telangana BJP Chief Hits Back At 'Vote Chori' Claims

MENAFN - IANS) Telangana, Oct 19 (IANS) Telangana BJP State President N. Ramchander Rao on Monday launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his repeated allegations of“vote chori”, accusing him of misleading the public despite clarifications from the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Supreme Court.

Reacting to Gandhi's recent remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Rao questioned the Congress leader's credibility and alleged that he had repeatedly made misleading statements.

“Again and again, Rahul Gandhi is misleading the people with regard to vote chori and says that PM Modi, Shah, and Gyanesh will have to pay a price for it. The Gandhi family, Rahul Gandhi's family, first of all, they are the chor; they are naam chor. They have stolen the name of Gandhi. And these people are now speaking about vote chori. This is nothing but misleading the people, in spite of several clarifications by the Election Commission and the court, the Supreme Court itself. Rahul Gandhi shamelessly goes around the country and speaks of vote chori,” Rao told IANS.

Rao also asserted that India would not witness the kind of violence seen in neighbouring countries, alleging that some political leaders were attempting to promote unrest in pursuit of "regime change".

“What has happened in Nepal and Bangladesh cannot be repeated or happen in India. Though the CJP leaders, and the Congress leaders, and people like Prashant Bhushan may say that they are fighting for regime change by creating violence, India will never accept violence. India is a democratic country; people have a democratic temperament. And today, what has happened even in France, which we have seen, the violence has been escalated there, violence has been sponsored there, and it is the foreign powers who are sponsoring all these people. India can never play to the foreign powers' tune,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, describing the Congress as“guardian of the Constitution”, Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh attack on the government and CEC Gyanesh Kumar for what he called“vote chori”, promising to bring the culprits to book.

Addressing a party rally at Margao in Goa, Gandhi said,“Vote chori is an attack on the Constitution and the Congress party's dharma as the party is the guardian of the statute.”

“Gyanesh Kumar and others will face the law and pay a price for what they have done,” said Gandhi, challenging the government to file a case against him for his repeated claims about vote theft.

“I already have 45 cases, including defamation, against me, and I challenge them to file a new case for my vote chori claims. I know they will not do this as filing a case against me on this issue will make the matter legal and expose them,” he said.

Gandhi said those who have indulged in vote theft are experiencing sleepless nights in Delhi as they know that they will have to face the Congress someday.