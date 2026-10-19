K'taka Police Probe Suspected Terrorist's Links With Pakistan-Based Let Members

MENAFN - IANS) Kalaburagi, Oct 19 (IANS) Karnataka Police have traced alleged links between arrested suspected terrorist Mamtaz Mallik and individuals of Pakistani origin and terrorist outfits operating from the neighbouring country, officials said on Monday.

Mallik, a youth from West Bengal, was arrested by investigating agencies in Kalaburagi, North Karnataka, on Sunday. The Brahmapura police have registered a case and are investigating his alleged links with terrorist organisations and individuals suspected of engaging in anti-India activities.

Chowk Police Inspector Susheel Kumar lodged a complaint at the Brahmapura police station, following which an FIR was registered under Sections 113(3) and 197(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 113(3) deals with conspiring, attempting, abetting, advising, inciting or knowingly facilitating a terrorist act or preparatory activities, while Section 197(1) concerns imputations that a group of people cannot bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution or uphold India's sovereignty on grounds such as religion, race, language, caste, region or community.

During the investigation, police reportedly found that Mallik had been in contact with individuals and groups allegedly linked to terrorist outfits through WhatsApp groups and Instagram accounts.

According to the police, Mallik was a member of a WhatsApp group named 'Imam Mahdi'. During questioning, he reportedly claimed that a person identified as Jainul Abdin, allegedly from Pakistan, had added him to the group.

Investigators have gathered information suggesting that Jainul Abdin was working as a commander of the Lashkar e Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation. The police are investigating the lead to establish the nature and extent of the alleged connection.

The accused was also found to be following Instagram pages named 'Kashmir Tiger 313', 'I Love Pakistan, I Love Kashmir' and 'Major_Iqbal_ISI'. Police said he had allegedly been following and liking videos and reels related to Pakistan.

Investigators have seized or examined photographs and videos stored on Mallik's mobile phone as part of the probe. They are also collecting digital evidence to establish his alleged links, online activities and network.

The police are continuing the investigation to verify the leads and determine whether the accused had any direct involvement in activities linked to terrorist organisations.