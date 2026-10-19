Inside Tiger Shroff's Mumbai Home: A Look At His Luxurious Living Spaces And Contemporary Design

Explore Tiger Shroff house photos featuring elegant living spaces, a stylish bedroom, modern kitchen and refined interiors. Discover celebrity home design inspiration in this six-picture gallery.

Interior designs from the home of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff have attracted the attention of many people because of their elegant and modern style. Discover six interior areas, including the living room, dining room, bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom, for ideas to design your home.

The Mumbai house of Tiger Shroff is reported to be worth about ₹31.5 crore.

As an expansive open plan, the living zone and the dining zone are well connected. This room has a nice sophisticated look due to its large windows, neutral colours and different pendants.

The passage looks simple with the use of mirrors to help expand the narrow passage and open storage spaces.

A large sectional sofa with glass table and metal parts is partnered with cushion covers to ensure the sitting arrangement is comfortable. The light is reflected throughout the space by wall mirrors.

The blue-green hues of the bedding and layered sheets cozy and elegant and other decorative elements that blend in with the room.

The cabinets have a shiny finish, spacious worktops and under cabinet lights which ensure cleanliness and minimalism. The stone-look flooring and warm backsplash create a cohesive design for the kitchen.

The vanity has a clean basin having stone tops, mirrors and storage options. The design includes numerous useful features, such as shelves, towels, and glass enclosure.