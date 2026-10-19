Artificial Intelligence (AI) Micro-Credential Enrollments In Nigeria Rise 93%: Coursera's Global Skills Report 2026

AI-related micro-credential enrollments in Nigeria increased 93% year over year, while critical thinking enrollments rose 113%, according to Coursera's Global Skills Report 2026 ( ). Nigeria also ranks fifth among the 11 Sub-Saharan African countries covered and 81st globally on the report's new AI-Human Skills Synergy Index.

The Index, the first of its kind, measures the extent to which learners across 98 countries are developing AI skills alongside the human skills needed to apply them, while accounting for each country's broader AI readiness.

The findings come as Nigeria expands efforts to prepare its workforce for the digital economy. Its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy emphasizes developing both technical and human skills to support AI adoption. In September 2026, the Federal Ministry of Education launched the Digital Training Academy, targeting 32,000 Nigerians with government-funded access to digital skills training and professional credentials through learning platforms including Coursera. The initiative also supports participation through access centers offering computers, internet connectivity, and learning support.

Now in its eighth edition, the Global Skills Report 2026 draws on a subset of learning data from more than 300 million learners across Coursera and Udemy. The report combines insights into AI and human skills development with broader national readiness data from Oxford Insights' Government AI Readiness Index.

Across Nigeria, enrollments in AI courses increased 28% year over year. Trending AI learning themes include generative AI, data and analytics, and agentic AI and AI agents, together with prompting and AI interaction, and model- and assistant-specific skills. Enrollments in AI security grew 137%, generative AI increased 126%, and agentic workflows rose 95%.

Learners in Nigeria are also developing the human skills needed to organize AI-enabled work and evaluate its results. Planning and prioritization, communication and presentation, and ethics and governance are among the trending human skills themes, together with data storytelling, and critical thinking and judgment. Alongside the 113% increase in critical thinking enrollments, complex problem-solving grew 59% year over year and innovation rose 6%.

The report examines which AI and human skills learners develop together more distinctively than the global average. In Nigeria, planning and prioritization is a common thread across three pairings: AI workflows, integration, and orchestration; agentic AI and AI agents; and AI and machine learning foundations. These combinations can help people organize AI-enabled tasks, allocate their attention, and focus effort on the work that matters most.

Evidence of business adoption reinforces the relevance of developing and demonstrating these capabilities. The World Bank's World Development Report 2026 ( ) reports that AI use among formal Nigerian firms with at least five employees rose from less than 5% in 2022 to about 40% in 2025. Against this backdrop, micro-credentials offer individuals a way to demonstrate specific skills verified through assessment, giving employers evidence of what they know and can do. Coursera's report shows that micro-credential enrollments in Nigeria rose 33% year over year overall, with AI-related micro-credential enrollments increasing 93%.

Kais Zribi, Coursera's General Manager for the Middle East and Africa, said:“Nigeria's learners are investing in AI credentials while strengthening the human skills needed to put their knowledge to work. The next opportunity is to make those pathways accessible to more people and connect them with employment and entrepreneurship. Government, employers, and educational institutions can support this by addressing barriers to participation, supporting people to complete their training, and helping them demonstrate their capabilities. Bringing these elements together can help more Nigerians use AI to solve problems in their workplaces and businesses, extending the benefits of adoption across the economy.”

Access Coursera's Global Skills Report 2026 here: .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Coursera.

About Coursera:

Coursera was launched in 2012 by Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. Coursera partners with leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, and degrees. Coursera's platform innovations - including AI-powered personalized guide and features, like Role Play and Course Builder, and role-based solutions like Skills Tracks - enable instructors, partners, and companies to deliver scalable, personalized, and verified learning. Institutions worldwide rely on Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, students, and citizens in high-demand fields such as GenAI, data science, technology, and business, while learners globally turn to Coursera to master the skills they need to advance their careers. Coursera is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a B Corp. Coursera recently combined with Udemy to create one of the world's most comprehensive skills development platforms.