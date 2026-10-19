Artificial Intelligence (AI) Micro-Credential Enrollments In Ghana Rise 95%: Coursera's Global Skills Report 2026

AI-related micro-credential enrollments in Ghana increased 95% year over year, while critical thinking enrollments rose 66%, according to Coursera's Global Skills Report 2026 ( ). Ghana also ranks eighth among the 11 Sub-Saharan African countries covered and 89th globally on the report's new AI-Human Skills Synergy Index.

The Index, the first of its kind, measures the extent to which learners across 98 countries are developing AI skills alongside the human skills needed to apply them, while accounting for each country's broader AI readiness.

The findings come as Ghana advances efforts to connect AI development with workforce readiness. Its National AI Strategy, launched in April 2026, emphasizes ethical AI, data governance, infrastructure, and workforce preparation. The government has also announced a US$250 million investment to establish an AI Computing Centre. Alongside these efforts, the One Million Coders Programme aims to equip one million Ghanaians with digital skills, including AI, cybersecurity, and data analytics.

Now in its eighth edition, the Global Skills Report 2026 draws on a subset of learning data from more than 300 million learners across Coursera and Udemy. The report combines insights into AI and human skills development with broader national readiness data from Oxford Insights' Government AI Readiness Index.

Across Ghana, enrollments in AI courses increased 34% year over year. Trending AI learning themes include prompting and AI interaction, data and analytics, and generative AI, together with model- and assistant-specific skills, and agentic AI and AI agents. Enrollments in agentic workflows rose 137%, while generative AI increased 115%. AI security enrollments grew 235%.

Learners in Ghana are also developing the human skills needed to evaluate AI outputs and communicate their implications. Communication and presentation, critical thinking and judgment, and data storytelling are among the trending human skills themes, together with ethics and governance, and people leadership and management. In addition to the 66% increase in critical thinking enrollments, complex problem-solving grew 39% year over year and innovation rose 27%.

The report examines which AI and human skills learners develop together more distinctively than the global average. In Ghana, learners pair critical thinking and judgment with both AI and machine learning foundations, and data and analytics. They also pair prompting and AI interaction with stakeholder alignment and influence. These combinations can help people assess model assumptions and limitations, judge whether data supports a conclusion, and translate stakeholder needs into effective prompts while building agreement on how the outputs should be used.

As learners develop these capabilities, micro-credentials offer a way to demonstrate specific skills verified through assessment, giving employers evidence of what individuals know and can do. These credentials can complement other qualifications and practical experience as people prepare for new roles or responsibilities. Coursera's report also shows that micro-credential enrollments in Ghana increased 21% year over year overall.

Kais Zribi, Coursera's General Manager for the Middle East and Africa, said:“Ghana's growth in AI and human skills enrollments provides a foundation to strengthen workforce readiness. The next priority is to help more people turn that interest into capabilities they can demonstrate. Employers and educational institutions can work together to align learning with industry needs and create opportunities for learners to apply their skills through projects and workplace experience. This can support the goals of the One Million Coders Programme by strengthening employability, enabling entrepreneurship, and helping more Ghanaians participate in the digital economy.”

Access Coursera's Global Skills Report 2026 here: .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Coursera.

About Coursera:

Coursera was launched in 2012 by Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. Coursera partners with leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, and degrees. Coursera's platform innovations - including AI-powered personalized guide and features, like Role Play and Course Builder, and role-based solutions like Skills Tracks - enable instructors, partners, and companies to deliver scalable, personalized, and verified learning. Institutions worldwide rely on Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, students, and citizens in high-demand fields such as GenAI, data science, technology, and business, while learners globally turn to Coursera to master the skills they need to advance their careers. Coursera is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a B Corp. Coursera recently combined with Udemy to create one of the world's most comprehensive skills development platforms.