South Korea To Meet Crypto Exchanges As Tax Delay Debate Grows

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) South Korea's senior finance officials are preparing a consultation with major cryptocurrency exchanges as political and industry pressure grows to push back a planned crypto tax. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, ahead of the tax's currently targeted start in January.

According to Yonhap, the government plans to discuss crypto taxation with representatives from Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, DigitalX, and Gopax. The consultation will also include executives from the Digital Asset Exchange Alliance, known as DAXA, as regulators attempt to reconcile policy timelines with exchange readiness.

South Korea's finance officials will meet crypto exchanges to review implementation details of a planned cryptocurrency tax. Yonhap reports that unresolved transaction classifications and limited preparation time are among the reasons exchanges have supported a delay. The crypto tax has already been postponed three times, with the latest delay shifting the start date to 2027. A South Korean lawmaker has proposed extending the postponement to align tax timing with OECD's Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) data-sharing.

Key takeawaysConsultation with exchanges as the deadline nears

Yonhap reports that Kwon Dae-young, first vice minister of finance and economy, and Yoo Young-jun, director general for digital financial policy at the Financial Services Commission, will attend the consultation with exchange representatives.

The meeting highlights how South Korea's tax framework is moving from legislative intent toward operational reality. For exchanges, the immediate challenge is not only compliance in principle, but also the technical and reporting systems needed to classify and handle transactions correctly under the rules regulators set.

Why exchanges are asking for another delay

South Korean regulators have already delayed the crypto tax three separate times, with the most recent adjustment moving the start date to 2027. In the current round of discussions, industry participants are again pointing to practical constraints.

Yonhap reports that an exchange official said that transaction rules are still not settled and that there is not enough time to finish the infrastructure required for implementation. The official stated that standards for different transaction types have not yet been finalized, and that preparation time for the necessary infrastructure is running short.

Crucially, the same Yonhap report says there is“a shared view in favor of postponing the start of taxation,” reflecting alignment between at least some exchange operators and the idea that the framework must be clarified before it becomes mandatory.

Political push links taxation to OECD CARF timing

Beyond operational concerns, the policy debate is also taking a political route. On Friday, Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker Park Min-gyu introduced a bill proposing to postpone the tax until Jan. 1 of the second year after South Korea begins sharing data under the OECD's Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).

Yonhap's account ties the proposed timing to the expected first exchange data in 2027. Under Park's bill logic, taxation would begin in 2029 if exchange reporting under CARF begins later than the earliest current tax timeline.

This proposal signals a broader argument circulating in South Korea: tax should not be enforced before authorities and the industry can match reporting and exchange data flows to international standards. If adopted, it would effectively change the policy's anchoring point from a fixed domestic schedule to a compliance milestone tied to OECD information-sharing.

Regulators' timeline versus operational readiness

The contrast between South Korea's regulatory timeline and industry preparation needs is central to the current pressure campaign. The crypto tax has already moved repeatedly-initial delays have repeatedly pushed the start forward, reportedly reflecting political disagreement and industry pushback over both exchange readiness and the threshold level.

What appears to be changing now is the specificity of the implementation bottlenecks. Exchanges are not only asking for more time in general; they are pointing to unfinished standards for different transaction types and the downstream impact on infrastructure and reporting.

That distinction matters for investors and market participants because it suggests the delay request is rooted in compliance mechanics rather than purely in forecasting or lobbying. If regulators finalize transaction classification standards and provide greater implementation clarity, the pressure to move the date again could ease. If not, the likelihood of additional postponement may increase.

For traders and users, the outcome may also shape confidence around future regulatory enforcement. A clearer timeline can reduce uncertainty around how exchanges will implement reporting and whether user-facing services could be affected by compliance-driven product or workflow changes.

Readers should watch next whether regulators commit to a revised schedule after the Tuesday consultation-and, more importantly, whether the unresolved standards for transaction types are being finalized or merely deferred. The next steps will likely determine whether South Korea treats the current January-to-2027-style timeline adjustments as a one-off transition or a repeated pattern tied to real-world operational readiness.

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