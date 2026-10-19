DXRACER Congratulates Liu Shangqing On Podium Finish At Chinese F4 Zhuhai Finale

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ZHUHAI, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 2026 Dongpeng Special Drink FIA Formula 4 Chinese Championship officially concluded on October 18 at the Zhuhai International Circuit. After six rounds and 24 races across Shanghai, Tianjin, Ningbo, Chengdu, Zhuzhou and Zhuhai, the season came to a close.

In the final race (Race 24), DXRACER -signed driver Liu Shangqing of T-1 Racing delivered a strong performance, finishing third overall and securing a place on the podium. This result provided a positive conclusion to his season.

Liu Shangqing joined the championship from the third round at Ningbo International Circuit. Through subsequent rounds at Chengdu Tianfu International Circuit and Hunan International Circuit (Zhuzhou), he continued to develop his pace and racecraft, culminating in a breakthrough podium at the Zhuhai finale. His consistent performance in the last race highlighted steady progress throughout the year. The 2026 Drivers' Championship was won by Timur Shagaliev of Asia Racing Team RFN, with Kimi Chan (Chen Yuqi) of CHAMP Academy finishing second and Yu Yan of Black Blade Racing taking third.

As the pioneer of the gaming chair category, DXRACER has long shared a natural connection with motorsport. In 2006, the brand launched the world's first“Formula” series gaming chair, bringing the ergonomics of professional racing seats into the esports environment and creating an entirely new product category. Over the following two decades, DXRACER continued to innovate, introducing the world's first electric gaming chair in 2024 and launching massage gaming chairs in 2026, further expanding the boundaries of esports and lifestyle seating.

Whether providing strong lateral support in an esports cockpit or the body-hugging design of an F4 racing seat, the core principle remains the same: a stable posture enables precise control of every turn, brake and overtake. DXRACER integrates this racing-derived spirit of speed and meticulous attention to detail into both its product design and brand philosophy. Supporting Liu Shangqing in the Chinese F4 Championship represents a practical extension of the brand's“racing DNA” from the esports cockpit to the real circuit.

Since its inception in 2015, the FIA Formula 4 Chinese Championship has become an important junior single-seater platform in Asia. Established by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile in 2014, Formula 4 aims to bridge the gap between karting and Formula 3, providing a clear pathway for young drivers from karting to F4, then to F3, F2 and ultimately Formula 1. Drivers such as Zhou Guanyu and Xie Yonglin (Gerrard Xie) have previously emerged from the series.

With the 2026 season now complete, the Chinese F4 Championship enters its off-season. Liu Shangqing's podium finish at Zhuhai not only marks a highlight of his campaign but also provides valuable experience for future competitions.

Looking ahead, DXRACER will continue to support more young drivers, bringing the mindset of“sit strong, race harder” to additional racing stages.

Congratulations to Liu Shangqing. The next stop awaits - keep accelerating.

About DXRACER

In 2006, DXRACER pioneered the gaming chair category with the launch of the“Formula” series, marking the beginning of a new era in the gaming industry and establishing the gaming chair as a distinct product segment. In 2024, the brand introduced the world's first electric gaming chair, followed by the launch of massage gaming chairs in 2026. DXRACER continues to develop stylish and comfortable esports and lifestyle seating solutions.

About the FIA Formula 4 Chinese Championship

Formula 4 is a single-seater racing series established by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) in 2014. Drivers aged 15 and above who have completed the required training may compete. Past round winners include Zhou Guanyu and Xie Yonglin (Gerrard Xie). The championship is designed to fill the gap between karting and Formula 3, offering young drivers and motorsport enthusiasts a clear progression path from karting to F4, then to F3, F2 and ultimately Formula 1.

Evan He

DXRacer USA LLC

+1 810-626-7061

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DXRACER Congratulates Liu Shangqing on Podium Finish at Chinese F4 Zhuhai Finale News Provided By DXRacer USA LLC October 19, 2026, 05:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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