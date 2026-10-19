Indonesia Gears Up For The Biggest BFSI Spectacle At The Eighth Edition Of World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) JAKARTA, INDONESIA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With a seven-year legacy of spotlighting the financial sector's most pressing challenges and bringing future-ready solutions to address them, the World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) is set to make its highly anticipated return to Indonesia on 27 - 28 October 2026 at Raffles Jakarta. Organised by Tradepass, commonly recognised in industry circles as the“World's No. 1 Events Company,” the event is moving fast to bring together 600 technology and business heads from leading banks, insurance companies, microfinance institutions, credit unions, and regulatory bodies across the country.Few markets better illustrate the scale of Southeast Asia's rapid shift towards digital finance than Indonesia. Driven by mass adoption of QRIS, BI-FAST and SNAP alongside coordinated regulatory efforts to expand financial inclusion, digital payments have become a central pillar of the Indonesian financial ecosystem. Commanding the largest digital payments footprint in Southeast Asia, the market is projected to reach a staggering 147.3 billion transactions by 2030, as per Bank Indonesia.The scale of this opportunity is already drawing strong interest from technology leaders and enterprise solution providers looking to deepen their presence in the country. WFIS has already attracted a very long list of tech organisations to exhibit their solutions at the upcoming edition. The list includes HCLTech, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Teleperformance (TP), Ab Initio, Decube, LG Sinar Mas (LGSM), ADVANCE, Sumsub, HyperVerge, Yubico, Pega, FEITIAN, MariaDB, Redington, ITNIO TECH, Veefin, Regula, Oz Forensics, Proximus Global, Vilja, ZIGRAM, Perx Technologies, Xerox / Lexmark, Thought Machine, Quiros Networks, FICO, OneSpan, KiyaAI, Digio, VentaVid, Oradian, and ECS Fin, among others.Senior Representation Across Finance and TechnologyConfirmed speakers expected to take centre stage include reputed voices from across Indonesia's financial-services ecosystem, representing regulatory bodies, global financial institutions, banks and fintech-led financial services. The breadth of expertise across the lineup sets a strong foundation for discussions covering regulatory reform, AI adoption, digital banking and more. The most notable of names include:.Arif Ilham Adnan, Chairman of Permanent Committee, The Jakarta Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Saiful Hidayat, President Director, BPJS Ketenagakerjaan.Dedi Wibowo, Deputy Director of Digital Business and Data Center of Islamic Economy, Komite Nasional Ekonomi dan Keuangan Syariah (KNEKS).Sylvia Lazuarni, Acting CEO and CFO, Home Credit Indonesia.Slamet Riyoso, Director, Chief Technology & Operations Officer, FWD Insurance.Merisa Darwis, Operations & Technology Director, PT Bank SMBC Indonesia TbkDiscussions are expected to unfold over a series of panel sessions, keynote presentations and fireside chats built around a carefully curated, insight-led agenda. Structured with Indonesia's evolving financial-services landscape and the priorities of its decision-makers in mind, the programme spans banking regulation and systemic resilience, AI-led transformation, digital banking and customer experience, data governance, cybersecurity, financial inclusion and more.Recognising Achievement Across Digital FinanceAs two days of strategic dialogue and industry exchange converge on stage and across the exhibition floor, the WFIS Awards 2026 on 28 October will bring the summit to a celebratory close. Designed to honour the leaders and initiatives driving meaningful progress in digital finance, the awards will recognise achievements across ten distinct categories. An esteemed jury of senior industry figures will thoroughly evaluate nominations, with a substantive focus on the impact behind each achievement.Expressing his views ahead of the upcoming edition, Sudhir Jena, CEO & Co-founder of Tradepass, stated,“A market redefining the pace of Southeast Asia's digital transition cannot scale in isolation. For nearly a decade, the World Financial Innovation Series has provided Indonesia's BFSI players a platform to come together, challenge one another and find a common ground with the policymakers. Our efforts are firmly focused on ensuring that each edition stay close to the issues that matter most. We want the right people in the room, the right questions on the table, and conversations that continue well beyond the two days in Jakarta”.For more information about the event, log on to:About TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

Zara Zafar

Tradepass

+91 80 6166 4401

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Indonesia gears up for the biggest BFSI spectacle at the eighth edition of World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) News Provided By Tradepass LLP October 19, 2026, 05:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.