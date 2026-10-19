Vishwak Sen's 'Cult' Trailer Promises A Chilling Slasher Thriller!

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 19(IANS) The makers of actor- director Vishwak Sen's upcoming film,'Cult', have now released a gripping trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Produced by Sandeep Kakarala under the banner of Tarak Cinemas, 'Cult' is being promoted as India's first authentic slasher thriller, inspired by disturbing real-life incidents.

For the unaware, Vishwak Sen, apart from playing the lead role in the film, has also taken on the responsibilities of story, screenplay and direction.

The trailer offers a glimpse into a terrifying world filled with danger, violence and unpredictable twists.

The trailer sets up a chilling premise with more than 300 people trapped inside an isolated island estate in Goa. With electric fencing surrounding the property and the main entrance rigged with RDX explosives, escaping the premises appears almost impossible. Their only chance of survival lies in participating in a series of deadly games, where every decision could have fatal consequences.

Among those caught in this nightmare is DSP Sankalp Nayak, a tough police officer who must navigate the increasingly dangerous situation as the fight for survival intensifies.

While the teaser hinted at Vishwak Sen portraying a character with negative shades, the trailer reveals a different dimension to his role. He plays a badass police officer with a strong aversion to drugs and his own uncompromising way of dealing with criminals.

The character combines aggression, attitude and lively humour, making him a compelling presence amid the film's dark setting.

The trailer also offers glimpses of the other important characters, played by Gayatri Bharadwaj, Tarak Ponnapa, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar and others, hinting at the ensemble that drives this high-stakes thriller.

Tharun Bhascker has penned the dialogues for the film, which has production design by Arvind Mule. Cinematography for the film is by the talented Aravind Viswanathan while popular music director Ravi Basrur has scored the background music of the film. Editing for the film is by Ravi Teja Girijala

#CULT is set to hit theatres simultaneously on October 30 in Telugu, Hindi, English, Japanese and Spanish.