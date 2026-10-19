Delhi Police Bust Cross-Border Drug Syndicate, Freeze Rs 3.72 Crore In Cash

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) The Delhi Police have dismantled an organised, cross-border narcotics trafficking syndicate with the seizure of approximately Rs 3.72 crore in cash, officials said on Monday.

Officials said the freezing order issued in this case represents the highest amount since the establishment of the Competent Authority for North India in 1976.

The recovered cash is strongly suspected to represent illicit proceeds generated through the drug trade and is currently undergoing detailed financial scrutiny and tracking.

"The South-East District of Delhi Police has achieved a significant breakthrough in the investigation of FIR No. 225/2026, registered at PS Okhla Industrial Area under the NDPS Act, by securing freezing orders through the competent authority in respect of illicit cash proceeds amounting to Rs 3,71,98,560," the Delhi Police said in an official statement.

The investigation has led to the arrest of eight alleged members of a narcotics supply network and the recovery of approximately 1.383 kg of smack, police said.

According to officials, the probe initially resulted in the apprehension of local drug peddlers. Further investigation subsequently exposed links to intermediaries, suppliers and major stockists allegedly operating from Faridabad in Haryana.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kiran alias Ram Prashad, Neeraj alias Thapa, Ashok alias Ramu, Maniya alias Suman Pathak, Vicky, Guddu, Sunit alias Nanhe and Gopi Singh.

Police said the investigation also resulted in the recovery of a substantial quantity of smack and helped investigators trace the suspected illicit cash proceeds linked to the alleged narcotics trade.

As part of the financial investigation into the syndicate, freezing orders have been secured in connection with cash proceeds amounting to Rs 3.72 crore, officials said.

A copy of the freezing order has been received by accused Sunit alias Nanhe. Meanwhile, accused Gopi Singh is currently lodged in Faridabad Jail in connection with another case registered in Faridabad.

The freezing order is to be formally served on Gopi Singh through the concerned jail authorities, officials added.

The investigation remains underway, officials said, adding that the police are working to establish the complete financial trail.

Further details are awaited.