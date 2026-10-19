Kanika Mann Says Family Considers Her 'Zero' Until She Has Children

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Actress Kanika Mann recently opened up about the pressure she faces from her family to have children.

Sharing a candid and humorous anecdote about how her worth is seemingly tied to motherhood, the actress while in a conversation with actor Aasif Khan in Bigg Boss 20 episode, Kanika revealed that her family members consider her zero, until she has two or three children, leaving her amused by their expectations.

'My family members count me as zero. Until I give them two or three kids. Till then am zero,' Kanika said.

Reacting to her revelation, Aasif shared how his own mother has repeatedly urged him to get married and have children. He explained that while she once expressed her wishes directly, she now drops hints in amusing ways.

He added how she often overlooks his professional achievements and focuses instead on when he will become a father.

Aasif then recounted an incident when he and his family had booked tickets for Umrah. Excited about the trip, he announced that he had good news for his mother, only for her to assume that he was about to tell her he was going to become a father.

“'Once, what happened was that we booked tickets for Umrah. I'm such an idiot. I shouted downstairs, 'Mom, good news, good news!' My mom stood up and said, 'What are you talking about?' I said, 'We're going to Umrah.' My mom sat down again and said, 'I thought you were going to give me good news on the third day.' I said, 'Mom, think of something else other than this. There are a lot of things other than kids.'”

He added,“'I called my mom a few days ago, before coming here. I said, 'Mom, good news!' She said, 'I am happy now you will make me a grandmother.' I said, 'I am going to Bigg Boss, Mom. I am telling you, I'm going to Bigg Boss.'

For the uninitiated, Kanika is best known for playing the titular role in the television show 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega'.

She has also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' and featured in shows such as 'Chand Jalne Laga' and 'Naagin 7'. Her work also includes Punjabi films such as 'Rocky Mental' and 'Daana Paani'.

Aasif, meanwhile, has made a mark in the digital entertainment space with performances in popular series such as 'Mirzapur', 'Panchayat', 'Paatal Lok' and 'Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega'.

He is particularly recognised for playing Babar in 'Mirzapur' and Ganesh in 'Panchayat'.

–IANS

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