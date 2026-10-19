B'luru Advocate Shot Dead At Residence, Police Launch Hunt For Shooters

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 19 (IANS) A Bengaluru-based advocate was shot dead at point-blank range at his residence by two unidentified assailants, suspected to be his tenants, within the limits of the Whitefield police station. The police suspect that the murder could be linked to a property dispute and personal enmity, and are investigating the possibility of a contract killing, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Manjunath, who lived in Pattanduru Agrahara in Whitefield, a prominent technology hub in Bengaluru. According to the police, the incident took place at around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday when Manjunath was counting money at his residence.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two youths arrived at his house and called him out, purportedly to discuss an issue. When Manjunath opened the door and stepped out to speak to them, one of the assailants allegedly shot him in the forehead at point-blank range. The accused subsequently fled the scene.

Manjunath collapsed on the doorstep and died due to severe bleeding. The jurisdictional Whitefield police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and initiated an investigation.

According to preliminary police findings, the assailants are suspected to be from Bihar and allegedly arrived at the scene on bikes before carrying out the crime. The police are trying to establish their identities and trace their movements before and after the shooting.

Investigators suspect that a quarrel between Manjunath and his tenants over rent on Sunday night could have triggered the murder. The police are examining whether the dispute escalated into a planned attack or whether the killing was orchestrated by someone with an interest in his properties.

Manjunath reportedly owned several acres of land in Whitefield and had constructed more than 100 sheds on his properties, which he had rented out to tenants. Investigators believe that the extensive property holdings and disputes involving the rented premises could be relevant to the case.

The police suspect the involvement of contract killers, and are investigating whether someone hired the assailants to eliminate Manjunath with the intention of gaining control over or benefiting from his property. However, the motive behind the murder is yet to be conclusively established.

Four special teams have been formed to track down the accused and investigate the possible involvement of others in the crime. The police are gathering evidence and questioning people who may have information about the dispute and the movements of the suspects.

Further investigation is under way.