Kerala To Intensify 'Operation Toofan' To Curb Drug Activities: Minister

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has announced plans to intensify Operation Toofan, a police initiative aimed at curbing drug-related activities, while also highlighting a crackdown on illegal spas, sexual exploitation and drunk driving across the state. The minister said the government was taking these issues seriously and had directed the police to take strict legal action against those violating the law.

Speaking about Operation Toofan, Chennithala said the initiative had received considerable public support and would be expanded through a new action plan covering all districts.“We have already decided to take Operation Toofan forward with more strength. So far, the Kerala Police has been able to successfully implement Operation Toofan in Kerala with the support of the public,” he said.

The minister claimed that drug use had declined by more than 30 per cent and that violent incidents, homicides and law-and-order problems were also decreasing. He added that he had held a detailed online meeting with district Superintendents of Police and senior police officers to strengthen the campaign.

Crackdown on Illegal Spas

Chennithala also announced intensified action under Operation Spa following complaints of illegal establishments and alleged sexual exploitation. He said police raids had been conducted over the preceding days and warned that spas operating without licences or in violation of regulations would face strict action.

“They exploit girls, exploit families, cheat people, and cause trouble. Spas like this are operating in many parts of Kerala,” he said, adding that the government was considering introducing a new law to regulate the sector.

Action Against Drunk Driving

Addressing road safety, the minister declared that drunk driving and driving under the influence of drugs would not be tolerated.“No one should drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The police have made this very clear,” Chennithala said.

He further stated that driving licences could be cancelled in cases involving drunk-driving accidents and that strict action would be taken under the Motor Vehicles Act. Referring to the recent fatal accident in Nedumbassery, in which three people lost their lives, he said,“People are losing their lives, their vehicles are getting destroyed, and innocent people are being hit and killed.”

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