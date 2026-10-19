8Th Pay Commission Update: Basic Pay Vs Grade Pay Differences Explained By Expert

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The 8th Pay Commission will hold its second major meeting in Mumbai on October 22 and 23. Employee unions are demanding a minimum basic pay of Rs 69,000 and a 3.833 fitment factor.

The 8th Pay Commission is prepping for its next meeting in Mumbai on October 22 and 23, right after Dussehra. This will be their second major meeting in October 2026, following the Bengaluru session on October 8.

Over the past few months, various employee unions and organizations have used these nationwide meetings to share their views, grievances, and expectations about basic pay, grade pay, and pay levels. They also talked about the fitment factor, pension reforms, and other related issues.

Central government employees, stakeholders, and pensioners need to know that each of these terms means something different and plays a unique role in deciding a worker's salary. Employees waiting for the 8th Pay Commission's revised salary and pension recommendations must have a clear idea about these concepts.

For instance, the 'Staff Side' of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery) or NC-JCM has asked the 8th Pay Commission to fix the minimum basic pay at Rs 69,000. They based this demand on a 3.833 fitment factor.

The 6th and 7th Pay Commissions approved fitment factors of 1.86 and 2.57, respectively. Unions are now pushing for a bigger multiplier or fitment factor so that central government employees and pensioners can handle rising inflation. Let us break down the basic differences between basic pay, grade pay, and pay level.

Basic pay is the core part of an employee's salary, and it does not include allowances like Dearness Allowance (DA) or House Rent Allowance (HRA). The government usually calculates these allowances based on the basic pay. This amount changes depending on the employee's pay level, inflation trends, and where they stand in the salary structure.

On the other hand, grade pay works a bit differently. The 6th Pay Commission introduced it to show an employee's rank and seniority within a 'pay band'. However, the 7th Pay Commission scrapped the grade pay system and brought in an 18-level 'pay matrix'. This move made it much easier to figure out salaries and increments.

BankBazaar CEO Adhil Shetty broke down the differences between basic pay, grade pay, and pay level. He explained that basic pay is the main chunk of a government employee's salary, and it acts as the base for calculating allowances like DA and HRA.

The 6th Pay Commission brought in the grade pay system to show seniority within a specific pay band. The 7th Pay Commission replaced this setup with an 18-level pay matrix. For example, Level 1 starts at Rs 18,000, while Level 7 starts at Rs 44,900. Under the 8th Pay Commission, the 'fitment factor' will play a massive role in fixing the revised basic pay for each level.

The 8th Pay Commission is gearing up for a crucial meeting in Mumbai on October 22, 2026. Ever since the government formed it on November 3, 2025, the commission has wrapped up important discussions across various states and union territories, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh, and West Bengal.

According to the 'Terms of Reference' (ToR), the government has given the three-member 8th Pay Commission, led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, 18 months to submit its final report. The commission will likely hand over this final report around May-June 2027.

The existing salary structure, various allowances, basic pay, and the fitment factor multiplier might see changes based on the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations. However, this will entirely depend on the commission's final decisions, internal math, and expenditure checks.

We cannot confirm the revised salary amounts until the government accepts and rolls out the 8th Pay Commission's final recommendations. So, until the final report is out, employees should treat the proposed fitment factor and potential salary figures just as estimates, not confirmed salary hikes.