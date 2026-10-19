India, Azerbaijan Celebrate Cultural Ties With Art, Literature Event

The Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan organised a painting exhibition showcasing Baku's historic Fire Temple and a reading session from the Indian classic 'Panchatantra' in Baku on Sunday, celebrating the longstanding cultural connections between the two countries through art, literature, music and cuisine.

The event, held at the Embassy's Chancery premises on Sunday, brought together young Azerbaijani students and artists of different age groups, providing a platform for cultural exchange and promoting people-to-people ties between India and Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Highlights India's Heritage

At the outset, Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan Abhay Kumar led the participants on a tour of the Embassy's permanent exhibition showcasing India's UNESCO World Heritage Sites, offering a glimpse into the country's civilisational heritage, architectural landmarks and cultural diversity.

Art as a Bridge Between Cultures

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Abhay Kumar expressed happiness at the enthusiastic participation of Azerbaijani students and artists, highlighting the role of art in bringing people and cultures closer. He observed that“art is one of the most powerful bridges between people and cultures, transcending language, geography and generations”, noting that both India and Azerbaijan possess rich artistic traditions reflecting their civilisational depth and cultural diversity.

Appreciating Azerbaijan's interest in art, the Ambassador said the enthusiasm of young participants was particularly encouraging, as art inspires curiosity, fosters mutual understanding and strengthens connections between communities.

Historic Ties and the Ateshgah Fire Temple

Highlighting the historical links between the two countries, Abhay Kumar pointed to Baku's historic Fire Temple, also known as Ateshgah, as a reminder of their enduring cultural connections. The Swastika symbols, Devanagari inscriptions and representations associated with Indian traditions, including Lord Ganesha and Nataraja, at the historic site offer glimpses into cultural exchanges between India and Azerbaijan across centuries, the Embassy said. He emphasised that these connections were not merely part of a shared past but also served as an inspiration for strengthening friendship between the two peoples.

Event Highlights: Art, Literature, and More

Painting Exhibition

The painting exhibition was among the major attractions of the programme, featuring artworks by Azerbaijani students and artists depicting Ateshgah Temple, Hindu deities, Indian people, traditional costumes and other aspects of India's cultural heritage. The exhibition provided a creative platform for local participants to express their appreciation of Indian culture through their artistic interpretations.

'Panchatantra' Reading Session

Another highlight was a reading session led by Ambassador Abhay Kumar, who read two stories from the Indian classic 'Panchatantra'. The timeless tales, known for their lessons in wisdom, friendship and practical life, were enjoyed by Azerbaijani children. The Embassy highlighted that Panchatantra has travelled across cultures and generations and is widely known in Azerbaijan through 'Kalila va Dimna', a literary tradition that has captivated readers, including children, for centuries.

Cultural Performances and Cuisine

The programme also featured cultural performances by Azerbaijani artists dancing to Indian songs, reflecting the appeal of Indian music and dance among local audiences. Participants were also served Indian cuisine, offering them an opportunity to experience the country's diverse culinary traditions.

Through the initiative, the Embassy reaffirmed its commitment to promoting cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts between India and Azerbaijan, particularly among younger generations. By bringing together art, literature, music and cuisine, the event celebrated the cultural connections that continue to strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

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