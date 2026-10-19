Holiday Inn Dhaka Welcomes Autumn With A Bengali Food Fiesta

Dhaka: Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre has brought back its Bengali food festival, Shorote Rosonabilash, inviting food lovers to savour the rich flavours of traditional Bengali cuisine at its Attitude Restaurant from October 18 to 24.

The festival was inaugurated with a special dinner buffet featuring an array of authentic Bengali delicacies in an ambience inspired by local culture and the autumn season.

The menu showcases a variety of traditional favourites, including mustard fish curry, prawn malai curry, kosha mangsho, freshly prepared luchi, steamed rice, vegetable dishes and an assortment of Bengali sweets.



The weeklong culinary celebration aims to recreate the warmth of a traditional Bengali family meal, offering guests an opportunity to enjoy familiar flavours in a festive setting with family and friends.

According to the hotel, the festival has returned following the encouraging response to its previous edition six months ago and repeated requests from guests to experience the culinary celebration again.

Bengali-themed decorations and attentive service complement the dining experience throughout the festival.

The dinner buffet is available daily from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm at BDT 8,200 net per person. Guests paying with selected bank cards can enjoy a Buy One Get Three offer, allowing four people to dine for the price of one।

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