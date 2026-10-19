Uzbekistan, China Deepen Ties As Joint Projects Near $60B

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and China are seeking to deepen economic cooperation across energy, manufacturing, infrastructure and advanced technologies, with their portfolio of projects backed by firm agreements reaching nearly $60 billion and more than 6,000 joint ventures established, following talks between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chinese Premier Li Qiang on October 17 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president. Mirziyoyev received a Chinese delegation led by Li, who conveyed greetings and best wishes from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership and implement agreements reached by Mirziyoyev and Xi during their meeting in Bishkek in August 2026.

Priority areas for expanded cooperation include renewable energy, chemicals, geology, automotive manufacturing, metallurgy, agriculture, infrastructure modernization, the peaceful use of nuclear energy, digital technologies, artificial intelligence, machine-tool manufacturing and robotics.

The leaders also reviewed progress on the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, a strategic regional transport project currently under construction. Its launch is expected to strengthen trade links and improve transport connectivity across Central Asia.

Additionally, the discussions covered efforts to expand tourism, cultural and educational exchanges. The two countries are considering increasing flight frequencies between their cities, while Uzbekistan Culture Days are scheduled to take place in China. Both sides also plan to open cultural centers in each other's countries.

The talks reaffirmed Uzbekistan's support for the One China policy and addressed cooperation within multilateral frameworks, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Central Asia-China format.

The meeting builds on expanding economic ties between the two countries. In August 2026, Mirziyoyev and Xi discussed raising bilateral trade to $30 billion in the coming years, alongside broader investment and industrial cooperation.

China is a major economic partner for Uzbekistan, with cooperation spanning energy, transport, manufacturing and technology. The railway project is expected to further strengthen regional connectivity and support trade flows between China and Central Asia.