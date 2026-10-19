Centiel Confirms USD 51.4 Million U.S. Purchase Order, Bringing U.S. Order Backlog To USD 60.1 Million For Planned Delivery In 2027
With the order now agreed and accepted by both parties, Centiel's confirmed U.S. order backlog amounts to USD 60.1 million, including the initial USD 8.7 million order announced on 13 July 2026. Production and delivery of the U.S. order backlog are planned for 2027, providing increased visibility for the company's next phase of growth. Centiel is now focused on completing production validation, expanding manufacturing capacity and executing the planned deliveries in 2027.
Gerardo Lecuona, CEO of Centiel, commented:“With UL certification achieved and both U.S. purchase orders now confirmed, we have reached another important milestone in our U.S. expansion. The orders also confirm the strong demand for our modular UPS technology in the U.S. data center market and the strength of our partnership with Neo Critical Power.”
Financial calendar
24 March 2027 Publication Annual Results 2026
26 May 2027 Annual General Meeting 2027
20 August 2027 Publication Half-Year Results 2027
Investors & Media Contact
Alexandre Müller
Tel: +41 43 268 32 31
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