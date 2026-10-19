NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

NORMA Group provides details on NewNORMA strategy and sets financial ambition through 2031

19.10.2026 / 07:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NORMA Group provides details on NewNORMA strategy and sets financial ambition through 2031

Through 2031, NORMA Group aims to achieve average annual sales growth before currency effects of 1 to 3%, an adjusted EBIT margin of more than 10%, and cash conversion1 of over 70%

Strategic business units: Mobility & New Energy to strengthen competitiveness, capacity utilization, and cash generation; Industry Applications to drive profitable growth

Sales Push, Footprint optimization, and Transformation aimed at accelerating profitable growth, improving capacity utilization, and reducing structural costs Disciplined capital allocation focused on financial strength and organic growth; new dividend policy starting in fiscal year 2027 targeting a payout ratio of at least 10% of the adjusted Group Net Income; accompanied by potential share buybacks Maintal, Germany, October 19, 2026 – At its Strategy Update in Frankfurt, NORMA Group provides further details on the next steps in implementing its NewNORMA strategy and presents its financial ambition through 2031. Following the completion of major portfolio and capital measures in recent months, the focus is now shifting to operational execution. The three key initiatives to achieve profitable growth and an adjusted EBIT margin of more than 10% are Sales Push, Footprint, and Transformation. These initiatives aim to increase the utilization of NORMA Group's existing asset base through profitable business while reducing its structural cost base. In doing so, NORMA Group is laying the foundation for growth, margin improvement, and stronger cash generation. Birgit Seeger, CEO of NORMA Group:“With our NewNORMA strategy, we are laying the groundwork for a successful future for NORMA Group. We have a strong industrial foundation that we now intend to leverage even more effectively. To achieve this, we are intensifying our commercial activities, making better use of our production assets, and reducing our structural costs. This will strengthen our competitiveness, increase profitability, and improve cash generation. Our vision is a focused, high-performing NORMA Group – an Industrial Powerhouse for connecting technology.” Two strategic business units with clearly defined profiles The NewNORMA strategy is based on the realignment of the two clearly defined strategic business units, Mobility & New Energy and Industry Applications. The two business units contribute to NORMA Group's ambition with distinct value-creation priorities: Mobility & New Energy forms the Group's resilient core business. The realignment of this business unit focuses on strengthening competitiveness, improving the utilization of the existing asset base, increasing profitability, and ensuring resilient cash generation. Industry Applications is the Group's driver of profitable growth. Going forward, the business unit aims to expand selectively into structurally attractive growth markets, tap into additional sources of growth, and broaden NORMA Group's sales base. NORMA Group is leveraging its existing engineering expertise in fastening, connecting, and fluid-handling technology to develop new fields of application. These include data centers, battery energy storage systems, heat pumps, and household appliances. Additional orders will largely be served using existing production capacity, thereby improving capacity utilization and fixed-cost absorption. Starting 2027, NORMA Group will consistently align its internal management structure with the two global strategic business units. Under the new SBU-led operating model, both business units will assume end-to-end responsibility for customers, pricing, growth, capacity utilization, and financial performance. By bringing together commercial, operational, and financial responsibility under clear business ownership, NORMA Group is shortening decision-making processes and creating the conditions for faster and more effective execution of the NewNORMA strategy. More business on a more efficient operating base NORMA Group is implementing its NewNORMA strategy through three closely interconnected initiatives: As part of its Sales Push, NORMA Group is intensifying commercial execution, strengthening customer relationships, and systematically winning profitable business to improve the utilization of existing capacity. To this end, Sales and Engineering are working more closely together. The Company is leveraging proven technologies more effectively across new customers and applications and increasingly aligning pricing decisions with the market. Through target costing, required cost structures are defined even before a contract is awarded, enabling the Company to offer competitive prices while maintaining profitability. Initial successes are already visible: In the first nine months of 2026, cumulative lifetime sales won in the Mobility & New Energy business unit increased by approximately 45% compared with the prior-year period. In addition, NORMA Group is consistently aligning itself with demand, costs, manufacturing expertise, and customer requirements. In doing so, the company flexibly allocates orders across its global network. This improves plant utilization, reduces unit costs, and strengthens the company's competitive position in new tenders. Measures already implemented or underway include the consolidation of manufacturing sites in China, the concentration of production in Mexico, and the closure of a distribution center in Australia, as well as the planned closure of the regional office in Singapore. At the same time, NORMA Group is strengthening its Shared Service Center in Novi Sad, Serbia. Another key focus is the manufacturing footprint in EMEA. The existing network, which comprises nine production sites, is currently structurally operating below capacity. NORMA Group therefore intends to consolidate production, concentrate manufacturing volumes at fewer sites, and make more targeted use of best-cost locations. By 2031, the company expects these measures to generate an additional annualized EBIT contribution of approximately EUR 20 to 30 million. In addition to generating more business and improving capacity utilization, NORMA Group is reducing its structural cost base through its transformation program. To this end, the Company is simplifying its organization, reducing complexity, standardizing and automating core processes, and strengthening performance management through clear financial KPIs. Based on the measures already initiated and the additional measures under the transformation program, as well as the EMEA footprint optimization, NORMA Group expects to achieve total additional annualized EBIT savings of approximately EUR 70 to 90 million by 2031 compared to fiscal year 2026. Financial ambition through 2031 NORMA Group aims to achieve average annual currency-adjusted net sales growth of 1 to 3% through 2031. Growth momentum is expected to increasingly come from the Industry Applications business unit, while Mobility & New Energy will contribute to the financial ambition primarily through operational improvements. The adjusted EBIT margin is targeted to exceed 10% by FY31. Profitable volume growth, an improved product mix, higher capacity utilization, and a lower structural cost base are expected to drive sustainable margin improvement. Improved operational profitability forms the basis for stronger cash generation. By 2031, NORMA Group aims to achieve cash conversion1 of over 70%, supported by disciplined working capital management and capital expenditure. Okan Celiker, Group CFO:“Our financial ambition is underpinned by clear operational measures that we have already started implementing and will continue to expand systematically. We are combining profitable volume growth and an improved mix with higher capacity utilization, lower structural costs, and strict working capital and investment discipline. This is how we will improve our margins and translate operational improvements into stronger cash flows.” Disciplined capital allocation and new dividend policy NORMA Group aligns its capital allocation with strategic priorities, expected returns, and financial performance. Its highest priority is to maintain a strong and efficient balance sheet. In the medium term, NORMA Group targets a ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA of up to 1.5x. Within this framework, the Company prioritizes organic, profitable growth with a clear focus on increasing productivity. This includes, in particular, the continued implementation of the Sales Push and targeted investments in research and development. NORMA Group will only allocate capital where the strategic fit and expected risk-adjusted returns meet its defined value-creation criteria. The Management Board of NORMA Group has resolved to change the Company's dividend policy. Starting in fiscal year 2027, the dividend payout will target a payout ratio of at least 10% of the adjusted Group Net Income, provided that the Company's economic situation and liquidity position permit. Subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting, the dividend will be paid once a year for the preceding fiscal year. With the revised dividend policy, NORMA Group will maintain a reliable base dividend while increasing financial flexibility to invest in profitable growth and additionally carry out potential share buybacks. Share buybacks are conducted taking into account the company's financial flexibility and alternative uses of capital. The presentations from Strategy Update 2026 and further information are available on the Company's website: 1 Cash conversion is defined as adjusted EBIT plus depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets, less investments from operating business, the change in trade working capital, and cash outflows from income taxes, divided by adjusted EBIT. Contact Media Christian Filipcic

VP Sales Enablement IA & Group Marketing, Corporate Communications E-Mail: ... Tel.: +49 152 23587192 Investors Pia-Maria Görner

Director Investor Relations & Corporate Responsibility E-Mail: ... About NORMA Group NORMA Group is an international market leader in engineered and standardized connecting technology. With around 6,000 employees, NORMA Group supplies customers in over 100 countries with more than 40,000 product solutions. NORMA Group supports its customers and business partners in responding to global challenges such as climate change and the increasing scarcity of resources. NORMA Group's innovative connecting solutions are used in electric and combustion vehicles, ships and aircraft, in energy and infrastructure systems, in machinery, pharma, agriculture and white goods as well as in buildings. NORMA Group generated sales of around EUR 820 million in 2025. The company has a global network of 19 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, North, Central and South America and the Asia-Pacific region. Its headquarters are located in Maintal near Frankfurt/Main. NORMA Group SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the regulated market (Prime Standard) and is a member of the SDAX. Disclaimer This press release contains certain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements include all statements which do not relate to historical facts and events and contain future-oriented expressions such as“believe,”“estimate,”“assume,”“expect,”“forecast,”“intend,”“could,” or“should” or expressions of a similar kind. Such future-oriented statements are subject to risks and uncertainties since they relate to future events and are based on the company's current assumptions, which may not in the future take place or be fulfilled as expected. The company points out that such future-oriented statements provide no guarantee for the future and that the actual events including the financial position and profitability of NORMA Group SE and developments in the economic and regulatory fundamentals may vary substantially (particularly on the down side) from those explicitly or implicitly assumed in these statements. Even if the actual results for NORMA Group SE, including its financial position and profitability and the economic and regulatory fundamentals, are in accordance with such future-oriented statements in this press release, no guarantee can be given that this will continue to be the case in the future. 19.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

