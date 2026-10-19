Tourism Malaysia Invites GCC Travellers To Discover Extraordinary Experiences Across Malaysia This October 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Tourism Malaysia is inviting travellers from across the GCC to escape the ordinary and experience Malaysia's vibrant blend of culture, adventure, family-friendly attractions, luxury hospitality, world-class sporting events, and unforgettable celebrations taking place throughout October 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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With excellent connectivity from the GCC, visa facilitation, renowned Malaysian hospitality, and a favourable climate for travel, Malaysia continues to be a preferred destination for families, couples, adventure seekers, and luxury travellers looking for unique holiday experiences in Asia.

This October, visitors can immerse themselves in an exciting calendar of international sporting events and cultural festivals. Sports enthusiasts can witness the thrill of theat the Sepang International Circuit from, while fitness lovers can participate infromin Kuala Lumpur. Additional sporting highlights includein Sabah, theandreinforcing Malaysia's position as one of Asia's leading sports tourism destinations.

Beyond sports, Malaysia offers GCC visitors an opportunity to explore the country's rich cultural heritage and diverse traditions. Notable events include thein Labuan andat the iconic Kuching Waterfront. Art and culture enthusiasts can also visit the acclaimed exhibition,at the Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia, which celebrates cultural identity and artistic expression.

For GCC families travelling during the school break period, Malaysia presents an ideal holiday destination with a wide range of experiences, from the iconic attractions of Kuala Lumpur and family entertainment hubs in Genting Highlands and Sunway City, to the pristine beaches of Langkawi, the lush rainforests of Sabah and Sarawak, and the heritage-rich towns of Penang and Melaka.

Malaysia's growing portfolio of luxury resorts, premium shopping experiences, halal-friendly offerings, wellness retreats, and vibrant culinary scene further enhances its appeal among GCC travellers seeking comfort, convenience, and authentic cultural experiences.

Enhanced air accessibility forms part of this effort, with Gulf Air flights from Manama, Bahrain to Kuala Lumpur having commenced on 29 September 2026, complementing existing connections by Emirates, Etihad, Qatar Airways, Flydubai, Air Arabia and others.

Travellers are encouraged to plan their journeys early and take advantage of the wide range of direct flights connecting the GCC to Malaysia. From exciting international events and cultural celebrations to world-class hospitality and breathtaking natural landscapes, Malaysia promises an unforgettable holiday experiences this October.