Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 19

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 19. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to October 18. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,827,334 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,053,195 rials. On October 18, the euro was priced at 2,047,561 rials.

Currency Rial on October 19 Rial on October 18 1 US dollar USD 1,827,334 1,821,868 1 British pound GBP 2,434,343 2,428,339 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,213,673 2,209,800 1 Swedish króna SEK 184,306 183,754 1 Norwegian krone NOK 193,816 193,236 1 Danish krone DKK 274,749 273,924 1 Indian rupee INR 19,200 19,178 1 UAE Dirham AED 497,572 496,084 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,877,942 5,861,392 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 660,086 658,016 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,155,888 1,152,881 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 232,841 232,120 1 Omani rial OMR 4,748,056 4,744,706 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,291,951 1,288,229 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,032,773 1,029,676 1 South African rand ZAR 110,916 110,550 1 Turkish lira TRY 36,857 36,830 1 Russian ruble RUB 21,853 21,788 1 Qatari riyal QAR 502,015 500,513 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 120,839 120,462 1 Syrian pound SYP 14,976 14,931 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,269,363 1,265,819 1 Saudi riyal SAR 487,289 485,831 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,859,931 4,845,394 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,428,167 1,423,479 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,479,424 1,475,653 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 55,172 55,007 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 870 868 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,199,428 1,198,086 1 Libyan dinar LYD 284,501 283,695 1 Chinese yuan CNY 273,278 272,470 100 Thai baht THB 5,461,290 5,438,102 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 447,644 446,244 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,369,229 1,365,188 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,577,340 2,569,630 1 euro EUR 2,053,195 2,047,561 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 403,399 402,703 1 Georgian lari GEL 704,892 702,185 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 101,331 100,921 1 Afghan afghani AFN 28,173 28,014 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 605,077 604,990 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,074,249 1,071,016 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,900,926 2,892,430 1 Tajik somoni TJS 197,776 197,602 1 Turkmen manat TMT 522,593 526,371 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,081 2,075

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,053,195 rials and $1 costs 1,827,334 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,62-2,65 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,94-2,97 million rials.