Embedl Selected By Einride As Supplier Of Edge AI Development And Compliance Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Embedl has signed an agreement to supply electric driverless freight company Einride. The agreement involves software platform licensing.

- Embedl's co-founder and CEO Hans Salomonsson

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Edge AI and physical AI specialist Embedl has signed an agreement to supply electric driverless freight company Einride. The agreement involves software platform licensing. The platform supports Einride's development and compliance certification work for its autonomous driver software stack for public roads.

Modern autonomous driving systems are built upon advanced deep-learning AI systems that are trained and deployed in onboard computer systems. The development process for such edge AI or physical AI is very complex and involves a variety of substeps in various environments, each with its own special behaviors and, many times, unexpected limitations.

Gothenburg based Embedl has developed world leading software tools and a platform for this hard problem since it was founded in 2018. It all started with a focus on model optimization, to make these AI systems perform as well on limited embedded systems as they did in the cloud or in a large data center during development and training. This is still very much the heart of Embedl.

Since then, customer requirements in the automotive industry have guided the company to solve compatibility, collaboration, experiment tracking, hand-offs, model visualization, analysis, automation, device farm management, and evidence collection (for compliance review and certification). It is this complete suite of features, as well as the solid expertise and experience of the Embedl team, that is supporting Einride's in-house development team.

Embedl's co-founder and CEO Hans Salomonsson says:“It is fantastic to be trusted to support Einride and provide tooling and evidence collection for safety-critical autonomous driving. I cannot wait to see the result in real life.”

About Embedl: Embedl builds the infrastructure that takes physical AI from PyTorch to production. Its platform gives developers optimized models that run on real edge devices, with on-device benchmarks. Embedl Hub brings the same workflow on premises, with experiment tracking and the traceability that regulated industries require. Founded in 2018 in Gothenburg, Sweden, with an office in Palo Alto, the company works with automotive, space, robotics, and defense companies, and is a member of the NVIDIA Inception program.

Ola Tiverman

Embedl

+46 73 352 82 09

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Embedl selected by Einride as supplier of edge AI development and compliance platform News Provided By Embedl October 19, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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