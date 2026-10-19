West Coast Informatics Announces MT2 Is Now In Production At The Norwegian Directorate Of Health

MT2, created jointly by WCI and the Norwegian Directorate of Health.

The open source mapping tool, built with Norway's national terminology team, is now available to mapping teams everywhere.

- Jesse Efron, COO at West Coast Informatics

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- West Coast Informatics (WCI) today announced that MT2, an open source tool for mapping between coding systems, is in production at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, where Norway's national terminology team uses it for its daily mapping work. MT2 is now available to any organization that builds or maintains terminology maps.

Healthcare organizations depend on maps that connect one coding system to another, such as linking local lab codes to a national standard or linking SNOMED CT® to ICD-10. Building these maps is detailed, repetitive work, and each new release of a coding system can break maps that already exist.

With MT2, mappers start from suggested matches instead of a blank screen and can update large sets of records at once. Newer mappers get a guided view of each record, while experienced mappers can move quickly through a table view. MT2 connects directly to the organization's terminology server, so maps are always checked against current content and ready to release when the team is. For multilingual projects, mappers see source terms side by side in each language. The tool also supports complex maps, such as SNOMED CT to ICD-10.

In Norway, the mapping team reports that bulk mapping alone has sped up their work and reduced the risk of human error.

"MT2 helps us provide accurate, consistent, and timely terminology services to the Norwegian healthcare sector," said Trine Angelskår, Senior Advisor at the Norwegian Directorate of Health and Norway's representative to the SNOMED International Member Forum. "The tool was developed in close collaboration between our terminology mappers, who brought extensive hands-on mapping experience, and WCI's highly skilled developers. This partnership led to discovery of many effective solutions, several of which evolved into core features of MT2."

"Mapping is detailed work, and the routine parts are where errors creep in," said Jesse Efron, Chief Operating Officer of West Coast Informatics. "With MT2, mappers spend less time on routine records and more time on the decisions that need human judgment. Running in production in Norway shows it works at national scale, and because it is open source, any team can put it to use."

Availability

MT2 is open source and available on GitHub at [GitHub link]. Organizations can run it on their own, inside their own network and access controls, or have WCI host it. For teams that want help, WCI supports MT2 under a simple service agreement, and its terminology experts can assist with initial mapping, review, or publishing. Customers keep full ownership and control of their maps.

WCI and Trine Angelskår of the Norwegian Directorate of Health will present MT2 at SNOMED CT Expo 2026 in Sydney on October 22, in a session titled "MT2: Scalable Terminology Mapping Across SNOMED CT and Beyond." Visitors can also see MT2 at the WCI booth.

About West Coast Informatics

West Coast Informatics (WCI) is a healthcare informatics company that helps organizations manage and use clinical terminologies. Its products include TermHub, a managed FHIR® terminology platform, and AutomapAI, which automates mapping local codes to standards. WCI also provides consulting services to government agencies, standards organizations, and healthcare companies, and has supported the SNOMED community for more than 15 years.

Brian Carlsen

West Coast Informatics, Inc

+1 971-361-6588

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West Coast Informatics Announces MT2 Is Now in Production at the Norwegian Directorate of Health News Provided By West Coast Informatics, Inc October 19, 2026, 05:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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