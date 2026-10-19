Five Strategies From Government HR And Youth Thought Leaders To Shape The Future Of Work

Advisory Board Members and speakers from the UAE and Saudi Arabia outline the priorities for the 14th Annual GCC GOV HR & Youth Summit in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Government and public sector leaders from across the GCC will gather in Abu Dhabi on 20th and 21st October 2026 for the 14th Annual GCC GOV HR & Youth Summit and Awards, taking place at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl. Organised by QNA International, the region's most exclusive B2B public sector HR platform will bring together CHROs, People Leaders, policymakers and change agents under the theme Time of Opportunities: Uncovering the New Realities of Work.As governments across the GCC advance their national transformation agendas, the challenge is no longer simply to modernise systems or introduce new technologies, but to build institutions that can translate innovation into meaningful outcomes for people. This requires a more integrated approach to workforce transformation, one that brings together digital capability, adaptive leadership, employee experience and a culture of continuous learning.Ahead of the event, Advisory Board Members and speakers have shared the shifts they expect to define government work across the region.From Measuring Volume to Measuring ImpactHis Highness Captain Shaikh Abdulaziz Sultan Al Nuaimi, Director of Excellence Awards Branch, Ajman Police, UAE, said:“Government excellence requires a shift from measuring the volume of achievements to measuring impact, added value, and the capacity for anticipation and adaptation.”His Excellency Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Executive Director Of Support Services, Government Entity, UAE, added:“The future of government support services is not about doing the same things faster; it is about doing things differently and creating greater value for people.”For HR, that means a new role. Brigadier Rashid Nasser Rashid Abdullah, Director of the General Department of Human Resources, Dubai Police, UAE, said:“The biggest shift facing government HR leaders in the GCC today is moving from managing workforces to unlocking leaders.” He added:“Our job is no longer to plan for one future, but to build institutions ready for many, and people who are trusted to learn, adapt, and take initiative.”Dr. Ebrahim Al Khajeh, Human Resources Director, Abu Dhabi Customs, UAE, named the same turning point:“The shift from traditional HR to strategic workforce transformation.”These themes reflect the Summit's focus areas of Human-Centric Government and Disruptive Leadership.AI, Accountability and TrustHis Excellency Mohamed Al Marzooqi said:“Our greatest challenge is not adopting AI; it is preparing our people and our institutions to work differently because of AI.”Maitha A. Balfaqeeh, Senior Vice President of Shared Services, ADNOC Gas, UAE, said:“Technology and AI are fundamentally reshaping the role of shared services - moving them from primarily transactional functions to becoming more intelligent, predictive, and employee-centric.”Iman Khalid Al Marzouqi, Group Chief Support Services Officer, Alpha Dhabi Holding, UAE, said:“HR leaders must help shape how AI is used, how decisions affecting people are made, and who remains accountable.”These conversations connect to the Summit's focus areas of AI-First Workforce, Agentic Intelligence, Workforce Intelligence and Trust, Talent, and Resilience.National Talent and the Next GenerationFrom Saudi Arabia, Reem AlRehaili, Chief of Corporate Services, ARDARA (PIF), Saudi Arabia, said:“Vision 2030 asks us to do more than increase the number of Saudis in the workforce, it asks us to build their capability.” She added:“The most powerful thing we can offer is not a package. It is a purpose.”Dr. Ebrahim Al Khajeh said:“Government organizations are increasingly prioritizing national talent development, digital skills, and leadership capabilities rather than simply filling vacancies.”His Highness Captain Shaikh Abdulaziz Sultan Al Nuaimi said:“Young professionals are essential partners in shaping the future of government work, with their digital skills, capacity for innovation, and ability to adapt rapidly.”Iman Khalid Al Marzouqi said:“We need to understand their strengths, give them meaningful responsibility, and provide mentors who are personally invested in their progress.”Advising young professionals, Maitha Ahmed Balfaqeeh said:“Future leaders need to understand the business, not only their own function.” Reem AlRehaili's message to young women entering the workforce was:“The door is open. What matters now is what you do once you walk through it.”These perspectives are at the heart of the Summit's Nationalization 2.0, Workforce 2035 and GCC Next-Gen Leaders tracks.Why This Summit, Why NowBrigadier Rashid Nasser Rashid Abdullah said:“This Summit matters now because change is moving faster than institutions can respond, and the UAE has chosen not to wait.”Sidh N.C., Director of QNA International, said:“The voices ahead of this year's Summit point in one direction: government HR in the GCC is moving from administering the workforce to leading change. Over two days in Abu Dhabi, we will bring together the leaders, the ideas and the young talent shaping the next chapter of public service across the region.”The 14th Annual GCC GOV HR & Youth Summit and Awards 2026 will provide a platform for public sector leaders to exchange practical insights, challenge established approaches and explore how government HR can evolve from a support function into a strategic driver of institutional performance, national talent development and long-term public value.For more information, visit .

Rutuja Naimish

Waffle Communications

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