FIR Reveals 7 Rounds Fired At Tiger Shroff's Car Case Filed Against Three Unidentified Persons

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Mumbai's Juhu Police have registered a case against three unidentified persons in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, in which his caretaker and driver, Firdos Ibrahim Baloch, sustained injuries.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act. Police are investigating the incident to identify and apprehend the assailants and establish the roles of the other suspected individuals involved in the attack.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on the evening of October 18, 2026, at around 7 p.m., when Tiger Shroff was returning by car after playing football.

Two unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at the vehicle using pistols, injuring Baloch. Another person present in the area was also hit by a bullet during the shooting, police said.

As per the FIR, the complainant, 47-year-old Firdos Ibrahim Baloch, has been working as Tiger Shroff's caretaker for the past 28 years and also drives for the actor whenever required.

On October 18, at around 7 p.m., Shroff and Baloch left the M.M. Matrix Gym in Santacruz West in a car and proceeded to the grounds of Jamnabai Narsee International School in Vile Parle West to play football.

The complaint states that the attack took place while they were returning after the game. As their car exited the school grounds and turned left, two unidentified men allegedly approached and opened fire at the vehicle from the front and its left side.

The two alleged shooters are believed to be between 20 and 25 years old. The sudden gunfire created panic in the vicinity, forcing people present at the scene to run in different directions to protect themselves.

According to the complaint, the attackers fired with the intention of killing Shroff and Baloch, who were inside the car.

After the shooting, the assailants fled from the spot. The FIR also contains details about the vehicle allegedly used during their escape. Investigators are examining the involvement of the two shooters as well as their suspected accomplices in planning and executing the attack.

Baloch suffered a gunshot wound to his hand and a fracture to a finger during the incident. According to the complaint, a bullet struck him near the wrist of his left hand, causing an injury. He also sustained a fracture to the bone in the ring finger of his right hand.

Following the attack, Tiger Shroff reportedly took over the driver's seat and drove the injured Baloch to the Santacruz Police Station. Baloch was subsequently admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Santacruz West for medical treatment.

Police said Shroff also sustained injuries to his chest and right arm during the incident, although he was not shot.

Meanwhile, another person who was present at the scene was struck by a bullet in the chest and is currently undergoing treatment at Cooper Hospital.

The complaint also provides descriptions of the clothing and physical appearance of the two alleged shooters to help investigators identify them.

The first accused has been described as a man aged approximately 20 to 25 years, with a slim build and a height estimated to be between 5.5 and 6 feet. He was reportedly wearing a white full-sleeved shirt, black trousers and white shoes at the time of the incident.

The second accused is also believed to be between 20 and 25 years old, with a slim build and a height ranging from 5.5 to 6 feet. According to the complaint, he was wearing a black cap bearing a white logo, a light-blue full-sleeved shirt, black trousers and white shoes.

The FIR also mentions a third suspect who allegedly assisted the shooters.

According to the complaint, the individual was wearing a chocolate-coloured, full-sleeved, round-neck shirt with a white stripe across the chest, khaki-coloured trousers and black-and-white shoes. The suspect was reportedly riding a motorcycle and is believed to have helped the attackers escape after the shooting.

Investigators suspect that the accused had conducted a reconnaissance of the area before carrying out the attack. According to the information available in the case, the suspects allegedly waited near Pushpa Park for around 45 minutes before opening fire.

After the shooting, the accused are believed to have travelled by motorcycle to Andheri West railway station, where they allegedly abandoned the vehicle near a police beat chowki at a location suspected to be outside the coverage area of CCTV cameras.

Investigators suspect that the accused may have subsequently headed towards Surat.

A forensic investigation has reportedly revealed that the attackers used a locally manufactured pistol, commonly referred to as a "copy piece", to fire at the actor's car.

The assailants allegedly fired seven rounds in total, targeting the vehicle's front windshield and side window. Of the seven bullets fired, five reportedly struck the car, while the remaining two missed the vehicle.

According to the account of the incident, after firing the fifth round, the shooter positioned closest to the passenger-side window approached the vehicle and attempted to shoot Tiger Shroff from point-blank range. However, the pistol allegedly jammed, preventing the weapon from firing as intended.

The shooter reportedly attempted to fire twice more, but the weapon malfunctioned on both occasions.

Following the failed attempt, both alleged shooters fled the scene on a motorcycle that had reportedly been kept ready by a third accomplice.

Police are continuing to investigate the sequence of events.

Further details are awaited.