Regime Change Inevitable, Natural Democratic Process: Shiv Sena(UBT) In 'Samaana'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Monday said that political change, or a "regime change", is an inevitable constitutional process and is bound to happen.

The party said in its mouthpiece, 'Saamana', that this "regime change" had actually taken place in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others managed to "cling to power by manipulating mafia-like Election Commissioners such as Gyanesh Kumar".

The Thackeray camp, in an editorial in Samaana, said, "Their cup of sins is full. Consequently, they were seized by the perverse idea to oppose the 'Tiranga (Tricolour) movement. This incident accelerated the momentum for a 'regime change'."

It claimed that the rule of those who oppose hoisting the Tiranga in India will have to be overthrown to bring about a "regime change," and this "regime change" is inevitable. The people have decided upon it. As a result, the tyrannical regime has been shaken.

"Taking false oaths in the name of the Constitution will no longer be of any use," it said. Defending the push for a political transition, the editorial reiterated that regime changes are a natural part of democratic evolution, noting historical precedents, drawing comparisons to past political realignments in India -- such as coalitions and movements during the Emergency and subsequent political upheavals -- as well as international examples of governments seeking leadership transitions.

"If the opposition is now saying that a government that came to power through unfair means should be changed, what is wrong with that? Modi, Fadnavis, and others perceive peaceful, democratic agitations as anarchy, yet all the agitations conducted by the BJP so far were of this very nature. During the Emergency, their Jan Sangh was merged into the Janata Party precisely to effect a regime change. V.P. Singh launched a rebellion against Rajiv Gandhi and formed the Janata Dal, and BJP members were egging V.P. Singh on in that endeavour. The underlying objective was nothing other than a regime change," said the editorial.

The editorial further stated that the campaign launched by the BJP against the "courteous Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was solely for regime change".

It noted, "Opposition movements against those in power are always meant to bring about regime change, and world wars have been fought over this issue. Causing a regime change in Iran was President Trump's objective, for which the US dropped hundreds of bombs on Iran. President Trump repeatedly declared, "We want to effect a regime change in Iran," but President Trump could not accomplish a "regime change" in Iran.

Rejecting the ruling party's dismissal of the protests as "anarchy" or a "game for power", the editorial argued that desiring a change in government and struggling for it are core characteristics of a vibrant democracy.