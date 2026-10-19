Tiger Shroff Attack: Shatrughan Sinha Reacts To Firing Incident, Says Actor Was Lucky To Escape Unharmed

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has expressed concern over the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai on Sunday.

The actor, questioning the attacks and threats targeting the actor, in a post on X, said Tiger was fortunate to escape unhurt, while his driver was badly injured in the incident.

Reacting to the incident, Shatrughan wrote,“What's happening???? Yesterday's shocking, worrying attacks, threats, targeting & firing on most loved star @TIGERSHROFF worthy son of the most worthy father @bindasbhidu. In fact Tiger was lucky to go unhurt, but his poor driver was injured badly. (sic)”

Shatrughan's reaction comes after two unidentified assailants allegedly opened multiple rounds of fire at Tiger's car on October 18.

According to the FIR accessed by IANS, the actor was returning after playing football when the alleged attackers targeted his BMW. L

His caretaker and driver, Firdos Ibrahim Baloch, sustained a bullet injury near his left wrist and a fracture in his right-hand ring finger.

Following the firing, Tiger reportedly took the driver's seat and drove Firdos to Santacruz Police Station before he was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Santacruz West.

Police are investigating the incident and working to identify and apprehend the alleged assailants.

Post the attack, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the actor's house to check upon his whereabouts post the incident.

Pictures from the meeting showed Tiger seated beside Eknath Shinde, with a dressing on his chest and his left arm wrapped in a bandage.

The actor is reported to be safe, while his driver sustained injuries in the firing.

Strongly condemning the incident, Eknath Shinde, earlier had described it as deeply concerning and assured that those responsible would face strict action.

“Our current priority is to keep Mumbai and its citizens safe. Whether it is a celebrity or an ordinary citizen, ensuring their safety is the responsibility of both the police and the government. There will be no laxity in this regard, and no gang, whoever they may be, will be spared,” Eknath Shinde said while interacting with the media.

–IANS

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