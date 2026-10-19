Akhilesh Yadav To Unveil SP's 'Jan-Man Manifesto' For 2027 UP Polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday announced that his party will unveil the "Jan-Man Manifesto" for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on November 26, marking the occasion of Constitution Day.

Terming it the "Resolve of Twenty-Seven," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister stated that the manifesto will embody the aspirations of the PDA-a political formula coined by the Samajwadi Party representing Pichhda (backward classes), Dalit, and Alpasankhyak (minorities).

Taking to X, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The Resolve of Twenty-Seven: The PDA's Manifesto. On the sacred democratic occasion of 'Constitution Day' 26 November 2026, we will release the 'Jan-Man Manifesto'."

With the upcoming election next year, the Samajwadi Party Chief is set to release the manifesto, which will outline constructive plans and initiatives for the future.

UP Political Landscape and 2022 Election Recap

Uttar Pradesh will hold the next Assembly elections in 2027, with a major contest expected between the two most prominent parties, Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party.

In the current session, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly has 403 elected members, 258 of whom are from the Bharatiya Janata Party, 107 from the Samajwadi Party, and 13 from the Apna Dal.

Congress, in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, is looking to make a comeback in Uttar Pradesh and is eyeing a win in the 2027 elections.

In the 2022 polls, the Congress managed just two seats out of the 399 contested.

AIMIM could not open its account in 2022 and is looking to consolidate Muslim votes and replicate its performance as in the Bihar elections in 2025.

Former CM Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party came a distant second in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh election, securing 111 seats and getting 32.06 per cent of the votes.

The two other major parties - Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Indian National Congress (INC) - were reduced to a single digit.

BSP won one seat. Moreover, the vote shares of BSP stood at 12.88 per cent.

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