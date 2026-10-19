Chorbagan Tragedy: WB Govt On Alert, Tightens Security For Festivals

West Bengal tightens security for festivals

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Sunday emphasised that the government, alongside the Chief Minister and police officials, is maintaining a vigilant watch to prevent any recurrence of the Chorbagan tragedy, which claimed 19 lives and left at least 25 injured.

Speaking about the measures taken after the Chorbagan stampede, Ghosh said,“The Chief Minister, along with other ministers and police officials, is keeping a close watch on the various religious observances to ensure that no such incident recurs,” Ghosh said.

West Bengal authorities have ramped up massive safety inspections and stringent crowd-control crackdowns across the city's festive hubs. The heightened security measures come as the administration faces intense scrutiny to ensure public safety during major religious observances.

The minister maintained that the situation was under control and that people were generally able to participate in religious celebrations and offer prayers without major disruptions. However, he acknowledged that occasional lapses in policing could contribute to such incidents.“Consequently, everything is under control. While there can occasionally be lapses in policing, which can lead to such incidents, people are currently able to participate in their religious observances and prayers quite smoothly,” he said.

Firing at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai

Ghosh also addressed the reported firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, referring to Mumbai's history of organised crime and its connections with locations abroad. He stressed the need for a thorough investigation to establish the facts and identify those responsible.“Everyone is aware of Mumbai's history with the mafia. However, things are gradually calming down, and law and order are well-established. Mumbai has long-standing connections abroad, to Dubai and other places, and we are well aware of the nature of such incidents,” Ghosh said.

Emphasising the need for accountability, the minister added,“Justice must be served regarding this incident, and those behind it must be identified.”

According to the police, three to four rounds were fired at the actor's car as he was leaving a ground in his vehicle. A large crowd had gathered at the location to see him when the firing took place from within the crowd. The actor escaped without being hit by any bullets, while police continue to investigate the incident and establish the circumstances surrounding the firing. Two people were injured in the firing, including Tiger Shroff's driver, Firdaus, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm.

Eyewitness Account

Eyewitness Rakesh Kumar, an autorickshaw driver, recounted what he witnessed during the incident while speaking to ANI."I drive a rickshaw here in Mumbai... I arrived around 7:00 PM to take my vehicle out... There were three individuals involved: one was on a motorcycle, while two others were standing outside - one near the gate, and another positioned slightly ahead of it. When the shooting began, one person opened fire from the front, targeting the specific seat where Tiger Shroff was sitting... another person, the one near the gate, fired a shot that struck the driver in the hand. It happened around 7:00 PM...," Rakesh shared.

Police Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have formed 15 teams to investigate the incident.A case has been registered against three unidentified individuals in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff. An FIR has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, as per Mumbai Police. Police investigation is underway to establish the identity of the accused. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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