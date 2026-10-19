Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather Update: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Till October

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana until October 21. Several districts may witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds due to a cyclonic circulation and trough effect.

Weather conditions have changed drastically in the Telugu states due to a cyclonic circulation over the West Central Bay of Bengal. This system extends up to 7.6 kilometres above sea level near the South Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coasts. A trough also runs from Lakshadweep to the West Central Bay of Bengal across Karnataka and South Andhra Pradesh at an altitude of 1.5 to 3.1 kilometres. The weather department has confirmed that these two systems will bring continuous rains for the next three days.The weather department has issued widespread rainfall warnings for Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema regions until October 21. Many areas will witness moderate to heavy downpours. Officials have also warned about strong gusty winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour, which might occasionally touch 60 kilometres per hour.The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast moderate rains with lightning strikes on Monday. Polavaram, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Annamayya, and Chittoor districts will see these weather changes. Other districts might receive light to moderate showers. Officials have strictly warned people against standing under trees and large hoardings during gusty winds and lightning.Telangana is also experiencing cool weather conditions alongside Andhra Pradesh. Hyderabad will see a pleasant Monday morning, followed by cloudy skies and light to moderate showers by evening or night. Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Medak, and Mahabubnagar districts will face thunderstorms and lightning. The agriculture department has requested farmers to cover their harvested paddy with tarpaulins at market yards to prevent crop damage.Strong moisture-laden winds from the sea have created unstable weather conditions along the coastal belt. The North and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh regions will experience gusty winds blowing at 35 to 45 kilometres per hour. Officials have advised fishermen to strictly follow weather department guidelines before venturing into the sea. Authorities have also requested commuters to stay alert on the roads and take shelter in safe places during heavy downpours.