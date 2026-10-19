Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Another Gold At World Cup

Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Another Gold At World Cup


Date: 2026-10-19 01:07:39

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijani gymnasts Seljan Mahsudova and Magsud Mahsudov have snatched a gold medal in the mixed synchronized routine at the 2026 FIG Trampoline World Cup in Cottbus, Germany.

The Azerbaijani duo completed their performance with a score of 51.510 points to claim the top spot on the podium.

This marks the national team's second gold medal at the tournament.

Earlier, Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova claimed a gold medal in the individual program, scoring 55.540 points.

MENAFN19102026000195011045ID1111828620


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search