Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Another Gold At World Cup
Azerbaijani gymnasts Seljan Mahsudova and Magsud Mahsudov have snatched a gold medal in the mixed synchronized routine at the 2026 FIG Trampoline World Cup in Cottbus, Germany.
The Azerbaijani duo completed their performance with a score of 51.510 points to claim the top spot on the podium.
This marks the national team's second gold medal at the tournament.
Earlier, Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova claimed a gold medal in the individual program, scoring 55.540 points.
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