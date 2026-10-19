Trump:“My Stance On Russia Is Very Simple” As He Explains Recent Actions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Donald Trump made this statement on the social media platform Truth Social, according to Ukrinform.

“My decision on Russia is a very simple one. I am in the process of negotiating Peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine, and don't want to do anything that will drive, foolishly, Russia away from the bargaining table,” he wrote.

According to the White House chief, there has been“Great progress is being made, and that includes current hostage negotiations.”

Trump noted that he could sign“this document” later or“whenever I want,” apparently referring to the imposition of sanctions under the Lindsey Graham Act.

At the same time, he accused Ukraine of carrying out strikes on oil refineries in Russia-which, he claimed, is harming global diesel fuel markets, including those in the U.S.

“Farmers, ranchers, and businesses of all kinds are suffering greatly from this, but Russia is, nevertheless, sending, at a low price,” Trump said.

At the same time, he claims that Zelensky is not seeking to end the war, despite financial aid from Europe and the funds Ukraine has received under the Biden administration.

“He doesn't want to end this war, and probably never did. He could have made a better deal two years ago than he can now,” the U.S. president stated, without providing any justification for his claim.

: Ready to run in election before war end

He also stated that Ukraine lies in ruins, has lost a significant portion of its territory, has lost access to“oceans and seas,” and its male population has dwindled due to deaths and injuries.

As reported by Ukrinform, the U.S. president suspended the application of tariffs and sanction provided for by the Lindsey Graham Act, which was passed in September.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram