Zelensky: Ready To Meet With U.S. Negotiators

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President of Ukraine made these remarks in an interview with NBC New, according to Ukrinform.

“My negotiation group got the message during direct talks with the U.S. negotiating group that they want to meet. And I accept it immediately and I said no to wait,” he said.

According to Zelensky, if U.S. representatives are unable to travel directly to Ukraine, he is ready to meet with them in Europe.

The president added that he expects the meeting to take place in the coming days,“Even with all the difficult circumstances and all the energy challenges.”

“We know that... way to peace is the most important to stop the war. Any kind of ceasefire is very important like the steps of de escalation,” the head of state emphasized.

He also noted that in a few hours, the Ukrainian side is scheduled to hold talks with the American delegation to discuss a possible meeting.

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“So we're ready for the meeting, and I think that on Tuesday, maybe Wednesday, we'll be an opportunity to meet in any way,” Zelensky concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 18, Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the results of the talks between the Ukrainian and American teams in Florida and the next steps in diplomacy during a phone call with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

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