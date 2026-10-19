Ackermans & Van Haaren Increases Its Stake In Van Moer Logistics To 40%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dear shareholder,

Dear Madam, Dear Sir,





Ackermans & van Haaren, through its wholly owned subsidiary AvH Growth Capital, has entered into an agreement to increase its stake in Van Moer Logistics to 39.77%.

Van Moer Logistics is an integrated logistics services provider active in multimodal transport, port and inland waterway logistics, warehousing, value-added logistics, freight forwarding and on-site logistics.

Please find attached our press release.





Best regards

Ackermans & van Haaren

Attachment

AvH increases its stake in Van Moer Logistics to 40%