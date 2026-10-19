Ackermans & Van Haaren Increases Its Stake In Van Moer Logistics To 40%
Dear Madam, Dear Sir,
Ackermans & van Haaren, through its wholly owned subsidiary AvH Growth Capital, has entered into an agreement to increase its stake in Van Moer Logistics to 39.77%.
Van Moer Logistics is an integrated logistics services provider active in multimodal transport, port and inland waterway logistics, warehousing, value-added logistics, freight forwarding and on-site logistics.
Please find attached our press release.
Best regards
Ackermans & van Haaren
Attachment
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AvH increases its stake in Van Moer Logistics to 40%
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