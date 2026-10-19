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Ackermans & Van Haaren Increases Its Stake In Van Moer Logistics To 40%


Date: 2026-10-19 01:01:27

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dear shareholder,

Dear Madam, Dear Sir,


Ackermans & van Haaren, through its wholly owned subsidiary AvH Growth Capital, has entered into an agreement to increase its stake in Van Moer Logistics to 39.77%.

Van Moer Logistics is an integrated logistics services provider active in multimodal transport, port and inland waterway logistics, warehousing, value-added logistics, freight forwarding and on-site logistics.

Please find attached our press release.


Best regards

Ackermans & van Haaren

Attachment

  • AvH increases its stake in Van Moer Logistics to 40%

MENAFN19102026004107003653ID1111828613


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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