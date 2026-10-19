CAPHRA Calls For Nicotine Regulation Based On Risk

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Government delegates at this week's WHO regional meeting in Manila should review whether their nicotine rules reflect differences in product risk, says CAPHRA. The WHO Regional Committee for the Western Pacific meets from 19 to 22 October.

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates issued the call following the formal launch of the Asia Pacific Declaration at the Asia Forum on Nicotine (AFN26). The Declaration seeks regulated adult access to lower-risk nicotine alternatives alongside enforceable youth protections.

“Governments should explain how their nicotine policies help adults leave cigarettes and high-risk oral tobacco behind,” said Nancy Loucas, CAPHRA's Executive Coordinator.“We want delegates to assess these proposals against that goal, while keeping youth protection central to their decisions.”

The Declaration calls for age-of-sale enforcement, product standards, marketing restrictions and penalties for non-compliance. It also seeks participation in policymaking by people with lived experience.

AFN26 took place in Manila and online on 16 to 17 October. In his keynote, Professor Tikki Pangestu proposed judging policy by whether it reduces smoking and high-risk oral tobacco use without increasing youth uptake or illicit supply.

“Lower risk does not mean harmless,” Loucas said.“Adults who smoke need help to stop completely, while young people should not start using nicotine.”

The Declaration is open for signatures.

Media contact

N.E. Loucas

Executive Coordinator, CAPHRA

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